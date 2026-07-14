The Jack In The Box E. Coli Incident That Changed Fast Food Forever

Many of the food safety laws to protect consumers have historically been preceded by scandals or outbreaks of illness that grimly demonstrated the necessity of those actions. The 1973 discovery of botulism spores in canned mushrooms led to the first major recall in U.S. history and the public outcry from Upton Sinclair's "The Jungle," a fictionalized account of the American meat-packing industry, prompted the passage of the Food and Drugs Act. In recent history, there are few more dramatic proofs of this than the massive E. coli outbreak that afflicted Jack in the Box customers in 1993, an incident that changed fast food forever.

Escherichia coli, aka E. coli, are bacteria often found in the intestines of humans and animals, but certain strains can be problematic, like O157-H7, which can cause serious illness. Cows are among the primary hosts of E. coli O157-H7, but it can be found anywhere, and cross-contamination can occur when the cattle are slaughtered and processed. This is why ground beef is recalled so often. This danger was realized when hamburgers containing E. coli O157-H7 served by Jack in the Box led to over 700 illnesses and the deaths of four children.

At the time, Jack in the Box was promoting its "Monster Burger," which an investigation later linked to the outbreak. Though Jack in the Box sued its suppliers, it was discovered the chain had knowingly failed to follow state regulations that required burgers to be cooked to an internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit. Per the Spokesman-Review, Health Department's lead investigator Bert Bartleson commented, "If they followed the standards ... no one would have gotten sick."