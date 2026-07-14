These Famous Norwegian-Style Waffles Depend On A Genius Secret Ingredient
When we think of waffles, there are two countries that typically spring to mind: Belgium, the land that made them famous, and the United States, which is known for its indulgent, syrup-topped, diner-style breakfasts. But there is one Norwegian spot doing things a little differently — and its famous waffles are made using a genius secret ingredient: orange soda.
Haralds Vaffel is an Oslo-based waffle shop beloved for its classic, Norwegian-style waffles, or "vafler", as they're known. The heart-shaped snacks, which are typically eaten by hand with a coffee, are made in the traditional Norwegian style — meaning that unlike a classic buttermilk Belgian waffle, there is no yeast involved and the grooves aren't as deep. The waffles from Haralds Vaffel also contain spices like cinnamon and cardamom.
It's not very common to see Solo, a Norwegian orange soda, in waffle recipes, but Haralds Vaffel is known for the intriguing addition. It might sound a little odd, but the soda adds a lovely sweet flavor that pairs well with the spices, and carbonated bubbles are known to improve the texture of waffle and pancake batter.
Adding soda to waffle mix
When mixed into a batter, the gas bubbles in carbonated beverages get trapped, providing a soft lift and tender texture. The trick is famously used for baking cakes, but it works particularly well for creating fluffy and light homemade waffles. The orange soda in the Haralds Vaffel recipe does just this, while also providing a little bit of color.
To make them, start with a basic waffle recipe. Crack a few eggs into a bowl, pour in the flour along with some baking powder, sugar, spices, and a pinch of salt. Add a stick or so of melted butter, a little water and milk, and enough orange soda to thin the batter out. You'll need about one can for every kilogram of flour. Norwegian-waffles are only lightly sweetened, so don't overdo it on the sugar. The batter should look a lot thinner than the batter for an American recipe.
Any brand of orange soda will do, but Solo is the most authentic, if you can find it. A heart-shaped waffle iron will also provide the best shape. You can try adding the soda to boxed waffle mix too, or use another type of soda if you like. As long as it has bubbles it should work. Norwegian waffles are traditionally topped with a sweet brown cheese called brunost, strawberry jam, or butter. You might prefer maple syrup, or some orange syrup if you want to get fancy. Just keep the potential mess in mind if you plan on eating with your hands.