When we think of waffles, there are two countries that typically spring to mind: Belgium, the land that made them famous, and the United States, which is known for its indulgent, syrup-topped, diner-style breakfasts. But there is one Norwegian spot doing things a little differently — and its famous waffles are made using a genius secret ingredient: orange soda.

Haralds Vaffel is an Oslo-based waffle shop beloved for its classic, Norwegian-style waffles, or "vafler", as they're known. The heart-shaped snacks, which are typically eaten by hand with a coffee, are made in the traditional Norwegian style — meaning that unlike a classic buttermilk Belgian waffle, there is no yeast involved and the grooves aren't as deep. The waffles from Haralds Vaffel also contain spices like cinnamon and cardamom.

It's not very common to see Solo, a Norwegian orange soda, in waffle recipes, but Haralds Vaffel is known for the intriguing addition. It might sound a little odd, but the soda adds a lovely sweet flavor that pairs well with the spices, and carbonated bubbles are known to improve the texture of waffle and pancake batter.