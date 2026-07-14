Here's How Long You Should Grill Burgers For The Tastiest Results

Over the years, burgers have become synonymous with the American lifestyle. Beef patties are by no means a homegrown invention (think Hamburg, Germany), but the Yanks were the first to slap them between a bun and commercialize them, creating an iconic national favorite. It's estimated that over 50 billion burgers are consumed in the U.S. every year, so we all have our preferences. If you're grilling your own burgers at home, achieving those perfect results is key.

A lot of it comes down to timing. When ground meat is heated, the proteins contract, expelling moisture. The longer a burger cooks, the more it dries out, making it incredibly tough. Undercooked burgers, meanwhile, can pose a health risk, and not everyone enjoys a cool center. A good middle ground that balances tenderness and doneness is to cook the burgers to medium, which requires about three minutes of grilling per side if you're cooking at 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you prefer a softer texture and juicier finish, cut that time down and aim for two and a half minutes per side for a medium rare burger. Additionally, a rare burger, which boasts a more intense flavor and red center, typically takes just two minutes per side. Of course, all of this depends on a few factors. It's important to remember that thin burgers cook faster, while thicker patties take longer on the grill. An average patty weighs about 5-ounces, so if yours are different, adjust the cooking time slightly. Here's the timing rule for thin burgers to make sure you don't overcook them.