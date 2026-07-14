The Frozen Mexican Dish Customers Say They Can't Get Enough Of

Reviewers consistently give Red's All Natural Organic Chicken Cilantro & Lime Burrito high marks, spanning various aspects of the dish. One Redditor says that it is "very filling and [has] decent macros" with incredible rice. At the time of writing, the product listing on Target has 85% four- and five-star reviews, with customers complimenting the quality, texture, and excellent seasoning with a touch of tangy lime. When our Tasting Table writer tried it among other frozen chicken burritos, they noted that the cilantro adds a fair amount of flavor.

People are also drawn to the convenience factor, with many pointing out that they buy them as a quick lunch. Warm it in the microwave and let it rest as directed, and it'll still be ready in just under 3 minutes. Alternatively, you can pop it in the air fryer when you want a crisp exterior. Serve it as is, grill it quickly in a pan to toast the tortilla, or enhance it with salsa or avocado. There's no shortage of ways to enjoy the flavorsome frozen burrito, but it's clear it's delicious straight from the microwave. "I can't get enough of these burritos!!!" exclaims one Target reviewer. "You can't find a better tasting, more delicious product out there." Another Target review says, "This is the best burrito in the world!"

You can find it in stores like Target, Ralphs, Vons, and Albertsons, but availability and pricing may vary by your location. No matter where you buy it, though, customers clearly love it.