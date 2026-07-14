The Frozen Mexican Dish Customers Say They Can't Get Enough Of
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We all know that the frozen food aisle is saturated with meals, appetizers, and bites of all kinds. It can be difficult to weave through the endless options in search of something not just satisfactory, but delectable. Luckily, there's one random little gem you might've overlooked: Red's All Natural Organic Chicken Cilantro & Lime Burrito. This 4.5-ounce bite may be hard to find in the freezer aisle among larger products, but you should scrounge around to find it because it comes with some critical acclaim. Customers praise the burrito so much that it even made our list of frozen Mexican foods that people think taste better than takeout — that's no easy feat.
The burrito is set apart from your basic frozen variety because freshly baked tortillas give it a more homemade taste, and it's USDA organic. The grilled meat comes from organic, free-range raised chickens with outside access. Red's also uses organic long grain brown rice, white cheddar, black beans, and more — all organic, of course. It is thoroughly seasoned with garlic powder, parsley, jalapeño, and lime juice. Popular for its incredible flavor, convenience, heartiness, and even for its nutritional qualities, according to reviews, this burrito solidifies why Red's is among the popular frozen burrito brands.
What customers have to say about Red's frozen burrito
Reviewers consistently give Red's All Natural Organic Chicken Cilantro & Lime Burrito high marks, spanning various aspects of the dish. One Redditor says that it is "very filling and [has] decent macros" with incredible rice. At the time of writing, the product listing on Target has 85% four- and five-star reviews, with customers complimenting the quality, texture, and excellent seasoning with a touch of tangy lime. When our Tasting Table writer tried it among other frozen chicken burritos, they noted that the cilantro adds a fair amount of flavor.
People are also drawn to the convenience factor, with many pointing out that they buy them as a quick lunch. Warm it in the microwave and let it rest as directed, and it'll still be ready in just under 3 minutes. Alternatively, you can pop it in the air fryer when you want a crisp exterior. Serve it as is, grill it quickly in a pan to toast the tortilla, or enhance it with salsa or avocado. There's no shortage of ways to enjoy the flavorsome frozen burrito, but it's clear it's delicious straight from the microwave. "I can't get enough of these burritos!!!" exclaims one Target reviewer. "You can't find a better tasting, more delicious product out there." Another Target review says, "This is the best burrito in the world!"
You can find it in stores like Target, Ralphs, Vons, and Albertsons, but availability and pricing may vary by your location. No matter where you buy it, though, customers clearly love it.