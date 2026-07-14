There's A Better Way To Make Broccoli — Take A Page Out Of Texas Roadhouse's Book
Broccoli has long had an unfair reputation of being a bland and boring vegetable, but this ugly rumor finally seems to be losing steam. There are so many wonderful methods for making the most of the cruciferous and nutritious veggie, including roasting, smashing, or air frying. However, if you're looking for a better way to prepare broccoli, look no further than the Texas Roadhouse menu. Though this steakhouse chain may be big on beef, its steamed broccoli is a truly magnificent side.
This delicious vegetable accompaniment is not only included in your best bet for a high-fiber order at Texas Roadhouse, but it's also one of the many "legendary sides" for which the restaurant is known. Described as "steamed broccoli" on the menu, the title is something of a misnomer. As pointed out by astute Redditors, most restaurant broccoli is first blanched to maintain its vibrant hue and pleasing texture, which appears to be the case with Texas Roadhouse. Reddit sources close to the chain also describe the lemon pepper finishing sauce as a "compound butter made in house with butter, lemon juice, garlic and dried herbs," which is easy to replicate at home.
You can certainly give this crowd-pleasing broccoli a try at your nearest Texas Roadhouse location, but replicating the recipe on your own is a better way to enhance a home-cooked meal. There are a number of Texas Roadhouse copycat recipes online to choose from, though you could always refer to a simple sautéed broccoli recipe as your starting point. From there, get creative with other complementary ingredient additions and serving options.
Tips for making Texas Roadhouse-style broccoli
Either chop an entire head of broccoli into smaller pieces or grab a store-bought bag of pre-cut florets for added convenience. Remember to first blanch your broccoli for perfect taste and vibrant color prior to sautéing it. Consider adding other aromatics to the olive oil alongside the minced garlic when sautéing for a more accurate approximation of the Texas Roadhouse flavor.
Once you've mastered a better way to make broccoli, you'll never want to go back. This will also open the kitchen door to possibilities for more creativity when preparing this side dish. Some copycat recipes recommend using crushed red pepper flakes to provide more heat, while others also suggest adding a hearty sprinkle of Parmesan cheese on top.
If you want to try your homemade broccoli in a more indulgent loaded style that's a signature of Texas Roadhouse, just add sour cream, bacon, and shredded cheddar cheese on top. Pair your broccoli alongside a steak for a more Texas Roadhouse-style meal or with a lighter fish dish for a leaner protein option. You can even use the basic blanched, sautéed, and sauced broccoli as a side dish for a completely vegetarian meal. No matter which way you wish to take inspiration from the famed steakhouse chain, you're looking at a better way to make broccoli for every meal.