There's A Better Way To Make Broccoli — Take A Page Out Of Texas Roadhouse's Book

Broccoli has long had an unfair reputation of being a bland and boring vegetable, but this ugly rumor finally seems to be losing steam. There are so many wonderful methods for making the most of the cruciferous and nutritious veggie, including roasting, smashing, or air frying. However, if you're looking for a better way to prepare broccoli, look no further than the Texas Roadhouse menu. Though this steakhouse chain may be big on beef, its steamed broccoli is a truly magnificent side.

This delicious vegetable accompaniment is not only included in your best bet for a high-fiber order at Texas Roadhouse, but it's also one of the many "legendary sides" for which the restaurant is known. Described as "steamed broccoli" on the menu, the title is something of a misnomer. As pointed out by astute Redditors, most restaurant broccoli is first blanched to maintain its vibrant hue and pleasing texture, which appears to be the case with Texas Roadhouse. Reddit sources close to the chain also describe the lemon pepper finishing sauce as a "compound butter made in house with butter, lemon juice, garlic and dried herbs," which is easy to replicate at home.

You can certainly give this crowd-pleasing broccoli a try at your nearest Texas Roadhouse location, but replicating the recipe on your own is a better way to enhance a home-cooked meal. There are a number of Texas Roadhouse copycat recipes online to choose from, though you could always refer to a simple sautéed broccoli recipe as your starting point. From there, get creative with other complementary ingredient additions and serving options.