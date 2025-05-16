Here's How To Blanch Broccoli For Perfect Taste And Vibrant Color

While steamed or sauteed are all easy classics, your broccoli can do more than just that. For instance, ever heard of smash broccoli? After blanching, use a jar (or anything heavy) to press down onto each floret until they're crushed. Brush some seasoned olive oil on top, garnish with parmesan, and bake until they're nice and crispy. As messy as they may look, this flavorful appetizer can convert even anti-broccoli club members into fans.

If it's a main course you're after, a broccoli salad is in order. Toss freshly blanched broccoli with a good dressing (like one made from yogurt, vinegar, honey, garlic powder, and seasonings). Top with some turkey bacon, and you've got a brilliant combo of greens, protein, and spice to keep your tastebuds happy. Besides being the star ingredient, broccoli does a great job in a supporting role, too. For dishes like sheet pan gnocchi, blanched broccoli will go well with the mini dumplings and chicken.

Last but not least, you can prep a broccoli pesto if you don't have a particular recipe in mind. Throw the pesto into the fridge to drizzle over your pizzas and pastas down the line. There's no shortage of uses for freshly-blanched broccoli in the kitchen — so get to practice!