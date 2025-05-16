Here's How To Blanch Broccoli For Perfect Taste And Vibrant Color
Remember the broccoli we had when we were kids that not only was weirdly mushy but also tasted like grass? Well, it turns out that broccoli really shouldn't taste like that, and that not that many people know how to actually prep this veggie. When done properly, even a simple dish of sauteed broccoli can taste amazing. The secret? Blanch it right.
If you've never heard of blanching, it's simply dipping the cut-and-trimmed broccoli into a pot of salted hot water briefly (for only around 60 to 90 seconds). Then, the veggies are fished out and transferred to a bowl of ice water to rapidly chill. This process will deactivate the natural enzymes inside the broccoli, causing most of the biological processes inside the veggie to freeze, like spoilage or color loss. As a result, a batch of properly blanched broccoli florets will retain the lively green color of when it was still raw. And, once you've gotten a bite, you'll notice the crunchiness right away, along with a sweeter, more refined flavor that's been developed by the fast heating-cooling cycle.
Ideas for your blanched broccoli
While steamed or sauteed are all easy classics, your broccoli can do more than just that. For instance, ever heard of smash broccoli? After blanching, use a jar (or anything heavy) to press down onto each floret until they're crushed. Brush some seasoned olive oil on top, garnish with parmesan, and bake until they're nice and crispy. As messy as they may look, this flavorful appetizer can convert even anti-broccoli club members into fans.
If it's a main course you're after, a broccoli salad is in order. Toss freshly blanched broccoli with a good dressing (like one made from yogurt, vinegar, honey, garlic powder, and seasonings). Top with some turkey bacon, and you've got a brilliant combo of greens, protein, and spice to keep your tastebuds happy. Besides being the star ingredient, broccoli does a great job in a supporting role, too. For dishes like sheet pan gnocchi, blanched broccoli will go well with the mini dumplings and chicken.
Last but not least, you can prep a broccoli pesto if you don't have a particular recipe in mind. Throw the pesto into the fridge to drizzle over your pizzas and pastas down the line. There's no shortage of uses for freshly-blanched broccoli in the kitchen — so get to practice!