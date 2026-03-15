Your Best Bet For A High-Fiber Order At Texas Roadhouse

If you're a Texas Roadhouse fan who is trying to get your daily 25 to 34 grams of fiber, you'll be glad to know that one particular order will provide you with a whopping 23 grams. If your nutrition needs put your daily fiber goal on the lower end, the Fillet Medallions meal essentially covers your fiber intake for the day. If you need closer to 34 grams, it can help you reach that larger total if you continue to keep fiber in mind the rest of the day, choosing high-fiber foods with 5 grams or more per serving.

Texas Roadhouse's Filet Medallions plate from the Hand-Cut Steaks menu includes 9 total ounces of meat with peppercorn or portabella mushroom sauce, served on top of seasoned rice. These components alone offer 5 grams of fiber. Of course, Texas Roadhouse offers other dishes with slightly more fiber than this (the Steakhouse Filet Salad contains 8 grams, for instance), but the Filet Medallions meal also comes with your choice of two sides.

To optimize your fiber intake, go for two high-fiber foods that complement any diet: the baked sweet potato (with a whopping 10 grams of fiber if you include the skin) and the steamed broccoli, which contains 8 grams. This brings the fiber total up to 23 grams without requiring the purchase of any extras.