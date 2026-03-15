Your Best Bet For A High-Fiber Order At Texas Roadhouse
If you're a Texas Roadhouse fan who is trying to get your daily 25 to 34 grams of fiber, you'll be glad to know that one particular order will provide you with a whopping 23 grams. If your nutrition needs put your daily fiber goal on the lower end, the Fillet Medallions meal essentially covers your fiber intake for the day. If you need closer to 34 grams, it can help you reach that larger total if you continue to keep fiber in mind the rest of the day, choosing high-fiber foods with 5 grams or more per serving.
Texas Roadhouse's Filet Medallions plate from the Hand-Cut Steaks menu includes 9 total ounces of meat with peppercorn or portabella mushroom sauce, served on top of seasoned rice. These components alone offer 5 grams of fiber. Of course, Texas Roadhouse offers other dishes with slightly more fiber than this (the Steakhouse Filet Salad contains 8 grams, for instance), but the Filet Medallions meal also comes with your choice of two sides.
To optimize your fiber intake, go for two high-fiber foods that complement any diet: the baked sweet potato (with a whopping 10 grams of fiber if you include the skin) and the steamed broccoli, which contains 8 grams. This brings the fiber total up to 23 grams without requiring the purchase of any extras.
Working up to a high-fiber Texas Roadhouse order
While fiber is a key nutrient for an overall healthy diet, adding too much fiber to your meals too quickly can result in gastrointestinal discomfort (at the very least) as your body struggles to adjust to the sudden change in intake. If you're one of the many Americans only consuming 10 to 15 grams per day, as reported by Harvard Health, a Texas Roadhouse order with 23 grams of fiber may not be the right move for you. In this case, working your way up to a very high-fiber meal is the optimal approach — and you can do that with Texas Roadhouse in your diet as well.
One strategy — if it works for your appetite and goals — is to split the Filet Medallions with sweet potato and steamed broccoli into two meals rather than one. This leaves you with only one meal to boost with fiber. You could also order a meal that's a good fiber source, but which isn't as fiber rich as the Filet Medallions. The aforementioned Steakhouse Filet Salad is such an option. The Beef Tips with Mashed Potatoes (containing 6 grams) is another.
Alternatively, order a higher-fiber side like a baked potato (6 grams) or fresh vegetables (5 grams) to pair with a lower-fiber entrée like a regular steak or country fried chicken. Appetizers can be good sources, too, with an order of tater skins containing 7 grams. And don't forget dessert: one order of the Big Ol' Brownie contains 8 grams. Options abound at this steakhouse chain to help you reach your fiber goals.