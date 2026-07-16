Attracting Butterflies Is Easy With This Fast-Growing Fruit Tree (It's Small-Yard Friendly)

Keeping a garden can take effort sometimes, but there are a handful of things that really make all that hard work pay off. You can enjoy the first flowers in springtime, pick fresh fruit still warm from the sun, and watch butterflies lazily flitting through the evening air. Conveniently, you can bring all these things into your garden by growing an American plum tree (prunus americana).

Caring for butterflies and other pollinators is an essential part of gardening — from strawberries to cucumbers, many plants need insects to give fruit, but butterflies have a more important benefit from these trees. Species like the Viceroy, Red-Spotted Purple, and Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly depend on plum trees for their caterpillars to survive. Don't be afraid to share a branch or two of your tree, and avoid using insecticides in your garden. You might find yourself with an army of butterflies to help all your other plants produce fruit.

There are many types of plums out there, but the American plum (sometimes called a wild plum) is native to central and eastern North America, making it easy to grow. If you live in these regions, this hardy tree shouldn't need much attention. Plums are among the cheapest fruits to keep in your garden, but they do take a little time to establish properly. In the first couple of years, a tree will put most energy into growing roots before becoming around 1 to 3 feet taller each year afterward, eventually reaching around 20 feet in height. A plum tree will grow in partial shade, but it'll do well in full sun, so you can grow one in the brightest spot in your garden, or use it to give some shade on those hot summer days. Just make sure to give your tree enough water during dry weather.