My Favorite Midnight Snack From Trader Joe's Is A Freezer Aisle Hidden Gem

Whenever I go to Trader Joe's, I browse the aisles for the best midnight snack ideas. I always stop by the freezer aisle, but it's not the Trader Joe's thick-crust frozen pizzas or its garlic gondolas that I'm searching for. My hand dives right for a cute pink and yellow box of frozen bubble waffles.

They are Trader Joe's version of a popular Hong Kong snack called gai daan zai (or 雞蛋仔 in Cantonese), which translates to little chicken eggs. We also call them bubble waffles, and it's nostalgia and convenience that keep me reaching for them at Trader Joe's. In essence, it is a waffle, but instead of having square-shaped recesses, they are bubble-shaped. Street vendors have been selling hot and delicious bubble waffles in Hong Kong since around the 1950s. It was a way for the vendors to use up broken and extra eggs.

Thanks to having a Cantonese mother who grew up in Hong Kong, I got to try bubble waffles early in my life. Street vendors in New York City's Chinatown would sell bags of bubble waffles for about a buck during the '90s and early 2000s. Since my childhood, bubble waffles have been one of my favorite snacks, and now, I love having them as a midnight snack from Trader Joe's when cravings strike. They are convenient and, in a pinch, as close as it gets to the real thing you can buy from street vendors: Crispy on the outside and toothsome and chewy on the inside.