The Trader Joe's Thick-Crust Frozen Pizza Customers Love For $8
Trader Joe's has done it again. A new frozen product has won the hearts and taste buds of many customers with its thick crust, savory pepperoni, and gooey layer of cheese. The Detroit-Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is one of the best Trader Joe's finds of 2026 so far, and some say it's one of the best frozen pizzas anywhere. It comes with its own baking pan and includes a garlic-forward tomato sauce, uncured pepperoni, and a mix of mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses.
Nearly every aspect of this pizza is hitting all the spots for hungry customers. "Good size, bottom and edges got nice and crisp, while the crust itself was soft and delicious. Good amount of sauce, cheese, and pepperoni," raves a Redditor. Customers also say it's an authentic take on traditional Detroit-style pizza, which is known for its ultra-thick crust, crispy, caramelized cheese from edge to edge, and a light, airy dough. Not to mention it's only $7.99 for 24 ounces.
Some added their own spin to elevate this new find, including adding ingredients like mushrooms, mozzarella, sliced onions, ricotta, oregano, basil, and hot honey. One Reddit user even added Trader Joe's Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce as well as toum, a Lebanese garlic sauce. Many did mention it needed to be overbaked to get that crispy, golden texture Detroit-style pizza is known for. Overall, if you're looking for a thick-crust pizza on a budget, this one is getting rave reviews.
Not everyone's a fan of Trader Joe's Detroit-style pizza
Of course, you can't please everyone. What some people absolutely loved about the pizza were the very characteristics that others couldn't get on board with. "Terrible. It was way too bready. Not enough sauce," bluntly states one Reddit commenter. Another likened it to Focaccia. Even people who are well-versed in this style of pizza said it's doughier than what you'd typically get in a Detroit pizza shop, even if they could appreciate the other ingredients.
Some complained that the box showed 20 pepperoni slices compared to the 16 they found inside. "Losing 15% of your pepperoni sucks," says one person. Another disliked the structure altogether. "I cooked as instructed. The crust on mine refused to crisp, and the cheese slid off the top when eating so it was kind of just a slice of wet bread," said the commenter.
If you're not a fan of Detroit-style pizza or don't think this one's up your alley, there are many other Trader Joe's frozen pizzas to consider. Fan-favorites include the Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, Mushroom & Black Truffle Flatbread, and the Pizza Bianca. Thankfully, Trader Joe's frozen pizza section is big enough that even if this one misses the mark for you, there are plenty of other pies worth trying.