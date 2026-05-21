The Trader Joe's Thick-Crust Frozen Pizza Customers Love For $8

Trader Joe's has done it again. A new frozen product has won the hearts and taste buds of many customers with its thick crust, savory pepperoni, and gooey layer of cheese. The Detroit-Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza is one of the best Trader Joe's finds of 2026 so far, and some say it's one of the best frozen pizzas anywhere. It comes with its own baking pan and includes a garlic-forward tomato sauce, uncured pepperoni, and a mix of mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses.

Nearly every aspect of this pizza is hitting all the spots for hungry customers. "Good size, bottom and edges got nice and crisp, while the crust itself was soft and delicious. Good amount of sauce, cheese, and pepperoni," raves a Redditor. Customers also say it's an authentic take on traditional Detroit-style pizza, which is known for its ultra-thick crust, crispy, caramelized cheese from edge to edge, and a light, airy dough. Not to mention it's only $7.99 for 24 ounces.

Some added their own spin to elevate this new find, including adding ingredients like mushrooms, mozzarella, sliced onions, ricotta, oregano, basil, and hot honey. One Reddit user even added Trader Joe's Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce as well as toum, a Lebanese garlic sauce. Many did mention it needed to be overbaked to get that crispy, golden texture Detroit-style pizza is known for. Overall, if you're looking for a thick-crust pizza on a budget, this one is getting rave reviews.