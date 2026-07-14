Forget Butter: Grease Cake Pans With This 3-Ingredient Mix For The Best Results

As someone who has been baking for years, I can confidently tell you that there is nothing more embarrassing than realizing you forgot to grease your baking pan after it's too late. I don't know what's worse: Realizing it when you have added the batter to the tin, only to frantically scoop it into the bowl it came from so you can re-grease the pan, or once the cake is baked, and you're trying to carefully wedge it out without losing half of the crumb in the process.

Unfortunately, the only way to remedy this issue is to remember to grease your pan next time. Most people use melted butter or Crisco, but I am a big fan of cake goop. No, this isn't Gwyneth Paltrow getting into desserts; it refers to a three-ingredient mixture often added to cake pans to prevent its contents from sticking. Cake goop is a combination of flour, oil, and shortening (like Crisco). You can whisk them together by hand (or use a stand mixer or electric beater, if you prefer) so there is no dry flour remaining. Then, grab a pastry brush or a piece of folded paper towel and trace the inside of your pan, paying special attention to the corners and ridges.

While butter, oil, and shortening can all be used for greasing cake pans, the flour in the goop gives you an added layer of protection that fat alone cannot offer. Since it's mixed in well with the fat, it also won't give you a dusty layer like if you shook it around after greasing the pan.