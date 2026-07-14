The 3 Fan-Favorite Treats Dairy Queen Won't Deliver

We all scream for ice cream — and, in the modern age, we don't even have to leave the house to get it. Dairy Queen delivers, an especially welcome feature on sweltering summer dog days. However, as foodies brainstorm their orders, they should be aware that there are three treats DQ won't deliver: cones, sundaes, and the Peanut Buster Parfait. According to the company's website, the reason behind the delivery ban is that "these products do not travel well and will not arrive looking at all like what you expect." Combining rich hot fudge with creamy ice cream, the temperature-sensitive interplay of the Peanut Buster Parfait hits all the right notes when eaten immediately after assembly. After just a few minutes, however, this hot-and-cold parfait is liable to turn into a melty mess. It fares better on your palate than in the car.

As for the cones and sundaes, that soft serve base is to blame for the quick melting speed. Ice cream is a structure made of ice crystals, fat globules, air bubbles, and sugars held together and suspended in a semi-frozen state. At room temperature (or, worse, inside a hot car), that structure gradually collapses until the ice cream has reached a liquid state. Due to the large structure of fat molecules, ice cream with a higher fat content melts more slowly than lower-fat ice creams. Hard scoop ice cream has more dense butterfat than soft serve, which helps it resist melting. For DQ's soft serve cones and sundaes, that low heat resistance makes them lousy candidates for delivery — not to mention environmental temperature factors. A sundae is going to melt much more slowly in a cool, air-conditioned DQ dining room than a sundae that has been walked outside on a hot day for delivery.