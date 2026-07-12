The Hands-Down Best Restaurant With A View In Every State

Restaurants located in gorgeous settings often enjoy a built-in advantage: the view. Whether situated in city centers near famous landmarks, right on the water in a popular beach town, or far up on a mountaintop, these establishments benefit from a steady stream of customers no matter what kind of food they serve. This, alas, gives them less of an incentive to serve high quality meals or insist on top notch service.

Which is why we have put together a list of restaurants with gorgeous views that serve actual good food and provide good service. Each chef or kitchen team on this list may have had a different reason to invest in their restaurant's culinary future, rather than just fall back on the view, but in each case, they have managed to provide a dining experience that is worth a visit regardless of the great views.