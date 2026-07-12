The Hands-Down Best Restaurant With A View In Every State
Restaurants located in gorgeous settings often enjoy a built-in advantage: the view. Whether situated in city centers near famous landmarks, right on the water in a popular beach town, or far up on a mountaintop, these establishments benefit from a steady stream of customers no matter what kind of food they serve. This, alas, gives them less of an incentive to serve high quality meals or insist on top notch service.
Which is why we have put together a list of restaurants with gorgeous views that serve actual good food and provide good service. Each chef or kitchen team on this list may have had a different reason to invest in their restaurant's culinary future, rather than just fall back on the view, but in each case, they have managed to provide a dining experience that is worth a visit regardless of the great views.
Alabama: The Gulf
Outdoor tables provide unobstructed views of boats heading to and from the nearby brooks Bridge marina, with white sandy beaches and the Brooks Bridge in the background. Enjoy a fried grouper sandwich or the mahi-mahi tacos, both of which have been widely praised by fans on Google, where there are more than 14,000 happy reviewers. The restaurant also works to minimize environmental impact in its practices.
thegulf.com/locations/orange-beach
(251) 424-1800
27500 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach, AL 36561
Alaska: Alpenglow Restaurant
Gorgeous views abound in and around Denali National Park, but most restaurants in the area, in our experience, don't match the quality of the sights. An exception can be made for Alpenglow Restaurant, which is known for serving upscale dishes like the grilled Alaskan salmon with chimichurri, and for the innovative cocktail menu, including the Northern Lights, made with Anchorage Distilling blueberry vodka. All while looking out over the expanse of the park.
grandedenalilodgealaska.com/dining
(907) 683-5100
238 Parks Hwy, Denali National Park and Preserve, AK 99755
Arizona: Grand Canyon Lodge - North Rim
The Grand Canyon, one of the greatest views on Earth, needs no introduction. One would certainly expect restaurants offering views of it to be mediocre at best. Yet the Grand Canyon Lodge makes the effort to provide seasonal cuisine made with local ingredients. Its venison meatloaf is worth a try, while thousands of Google reviewers seem to agree that the food is very good, the service is fast, and the portions are generous.
grandcanyonnorth.com/dining/north-rim-dining-experience
(928) 638-2611
6225 AZ-67, North Rim, AZ 86052
Arkansas: Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum
Generally, a museum cafe' is nothing to write home about, but every so often, a museum will have a fancy restaurant with an enticing menu. Indeed, Eleven boasts a unique menu of items like spiced catfish and a bourbon ham melt, and serves high quality modern comfort food, including a high south chef salad.Enjoy it all while looking out at the curated museum grounds, which include a spring-fed pond and the natural beauty of the Ozarks.
crystalbridges.org/food-and-drink
(479) 418-5700
600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Sierra Mar
This restaurant, located within the Post Ranch Inn, boasts incredible views over Big Sur. As if that weren't enough for a visit, it is also a Michelin Guide restaurant, praised for its seasonal menu and friendly service, and has received a mention from the 50 Best Restaurants for its hyper-local menu that changes regularly. Cocktails are also made with seasonal ingredients, and don't skip the wine pairing, as Sierra Mar's wine cellar has received Wine Spectator's Grand Award.
(831) 667-2800
47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Colorado: Flagstaff House Restaurant
The Flagstaff House Restaurant features stunning mountain views over Boulder and boasting high quality French-American cuisine and great service. The executive chef, Chris Royster, is a former champion on "Chopped," while the 16,000 wine cellar provides a solid wine selection to patrons. Google reviewers rave about the views and have mostly praise for the food, especially the wagyu beef.
(303) 442-4640
1138 Flagstaff Rd, Boulder, CO 80302
Connecticut: S&P Oyster Restaurant and Bar
S&P Oyster Restaurant and Bar occupies prime real estate in the charming town of Mystic. From the dining room you can catch glimpses of quaint New England streets while looking out over a drawbridge built in 1922. It still rises over the Mystic River to let boats pass. As you watch the show, indulge in the vast selection of oysters of all different types. Meanwhile, Google reviewers have especially kind words for the clam chowder, a New England staple.
(860) 536-2674
1 Holmes St, Mystic, CT 06355
Delaware: Bluecoast Seafood Grill and Raw Bar
Delaware doesn't have a huge coastline, but it does have Bethany Beach, a large stretch of sand with soft dunes where nature takes center stage. This beautiful setting pairs nicely with the Bethany Beach location of the Bluecoast Seafood Grill and Raw Bar, which was founded by a James Beard Humanitarian Award winner, and which boasts the best, consistently good fare among restaurants with locations right on the water.
(302) 539-7111
30904 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach, DE 19930
Florida: Rusty Pelican
The Rusty Pelican has won a slew of awards from the Miami New Times. With more than 20,000 Google reviews, leading to a 4.7 score, it's clear that there are a lot of people out there who love this place. People seem to be just as enamored of the sunset view over Biscayne Bay — with its crystalline waters surrounded by the imposing Miami skyline — as they are with the crab cakes.
(305) 361-3818
3201 Rickenbacker Cwy, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Georgia: Ray's on the River
Ray's on the River has received national attention as one of Georgia's best restaurants with with a view, situated next to the freeflowing Chattahoochee. The food mirrors your environment, with oysters and jumbo lump crab cakes and Southern style cuisine that includes BBQ shrimp with cheesy grits. Meanwhile, the winding river wends sleepily beyond the floor-to-ceiling windows and curated gardens, cementing an aura of peace and tranquility.
(770) 955-1187
6700 Powers Ferry Rd NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30339
Hawaii: Mama's Fish House
The fish is so fresh at Mama's Fish House, the menu even names the fisherman who caught your fish that very morning. In our experience, the flavors that encompass the rest of the menu are just as intriguing. The views of Ku'au Cove's white sandy beach, gentle surf, and imposing coconut groves are expansive, and no other restaurant of this caliber seems to make use of Hawaii's coastal views quite as well as Mama's Fish House.
(808) 579-8488
799 Poho Pl, Paia, HI 96779
Idaho: Roundhouse
This mountaintop restaurant with views over Sun Valley has a very Swiss Alpine look, which may also be why the fondue here is so beloved by reviewers, professional and amateur alike. Indeed, the spot is only accessible by skis or chairlift (or strenuous hike). USA Today named it the second best ski restaurant in 2025, while diners frequently report on the excellent truffle fries and lamb burger.
sunvalley.com/dining/the-roundhouse
(208) 622-2012
Bald Mountain, NF-135, Ketchum, ID 83340
Illinois: Bar Avec
The New York Times named Bar Avec's sister restaurant (Avec Restaurant, which has two locations without exciting views) one of the 25 best in Chicago, so it's no surprise that Bar Avec is also amassing fans. While the menu differs — focusing instead on Iberian influences, with dishes like chorizo-stuffed medjool dates — the talent behind it remains solid. Patrons can sample it while looking directly out at some of Chicago's most imposing skyscrapers.
(312) 736-1778
640 N La Salle Dr 8th floor, Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana: Rathskeller
When searching for restaurants with great views in a city, look to the rooftops. That's where you'll find Rathskeller, in Indianapolis, with views of the skyline from the rooftop beer garden, including the Salesforce tower, the tallest in Indianapolis. The bratwurst here has garnered national attention, and patrons also enjoy live music events and a lengthy beer selection that includes imported draft beers.
(317) 636-0396
401 E Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: Wilson's Orchard and Farm
Iowa is known for its wide open farmland, so it makes sense that restaurants should capitalize on those views. This has been the case for Wilson's Orchard and Farm, just outside Des Moines, where diners can enjoy a farm-to-table menu while looking out over rolling plains. The menu is seasonal, with special attention given to its ciders and its woodfired pizza.
(515) 216-0027
3201 15th Ave, Cumming, IA 50061
Kansas: Verbena
The surrounding gardens and pond at Verbena are positively lovely and more importantly, the food is very good. The team behind Verbena already runs two successful restaurants, Cafe Provence and French Market, and the seasonal menu is built around fresh ingredients sourced from local farms, though given the New England-inspired menu, many items also come from the East Coast. Google reviewers widely praise the food, with the beef tartare and pork chops being popular options.
(913) 329-7800
4901 Meadowbrook Pkwy, Prairie Village, KS 66207
Kentucky: Swizzle
If you're looking for a top restaurant in Louisville, Swizzle is literally at the top of the city, located on the rooftop of The Galt House Hotel and offering revolving views of the Ohio river. The menu is classic American made with sustainable seafood and local produce, and Google reviewers highly recommend the tomahawk pork chop.
(502) 252-2500
140 N Fourth St 25th floor, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Chemin a la Mer
This restaurant, located within the Four Seasons Hotel, is headed by a James Beard Award winning chef, Donald Link, who has built the menu around local seafood and a winning combination of French and Southern Louisiana cuisine. Meanwhile, floor-to-ceiling windows offer views over the Mississippi River, and the restaurant is positioned well to catch glimpses of Louisiana's colorful sunsets.
(504) 434-5898
2 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: McLoon's Lobster Shack
You can hardly throw a stone in Maine without hitting a lobster shack. One such place is McLoon's, which was written up in the New York Times for being illustrative of the lobster roll boom that has seized Maine over the past 15 years. It also makes one of the best lobster rolls in the Northeast, and provides generous portions. The spot on Sprucehead Island boasts picturesque views of the water and typical Maine rocky outcrops.
(207) 593-1382
315 Island Rd, South Thomaston, ME 04858
Maryland: Stars
Hyper-local cuisine is all the rage these days, but few restaurants are able to source everything on the menu from their immediate environs. Stars restaurant, however, has succeeded, as nearly everything here comes from within 20 miles of the restaurant. As you contemplate whether the oyster you're eating came from that spot just outside your window, you can also admire sweeping views of the Chesapeake Bay.
innatperrycabin.com/dining/stars
(443) 258-2228
308 Watkins Ln, St Michaels, MD 21663
Massachusetts: Tavern on the Hill
Massachusetts has plenty of coastal spots with good views, but perhaps even more stunning is looking over western Massachusetts, where you will find views of rolling hills as far as the eye can see. One such spot is Tavern on the Hill, in Easthampton, which serves good, solid tavern food that may not change much over the years, but that continues to delight locals. Think broiled salmon filet and pasta jambalaya.
413-493-1700
100 Mountain Rd, Easthampton, MA 01027
Michigan: Fitzgerald's Restaurant
This hotel, bar, and restaurant has received national attention for its great BBQ (smoked on-site) and goregeous location with stunning views of the lake. You are never sitting too far away from the gentle lapping of the waves on Lake Superior. You might end up lapping up the drinks menu as well, which includes scores of craft beers and a selection of more than 90 different whiskeys.
5033 Front St, Eagle River, MI 49950
Minnesota: Restaurant at the Nicollet Island Inn
If you're looking for a slice of nature in a big city, the Restaurant at Nicollet Island Inn is the place to be. Views of the Mississippi River and across to mainland Minneapolis are accessible from indoor and outdoor tables, and the food -– notably the brunch -– has received national attention. The river views have also been praised by Google reviewers, along with the deviled eggs.
nicolletislandinn.com/restaurant
612-331-1800
95 Merriam St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Mississippi: Shaggy's
While there are a number of good waterfront eateries in Biloxi Beach, none of them seem to have garnered the same amount of attention as the Shaggy's at that location, which boasts more than 30,000 Google reviews leading to a 4.8 score -– in other words, it's a near-perfect restaurant: The views of the beach are widely appreciated (especially for the relaxing vibes), the service is consistently rated highly, and the crab cakes seem to be an all-around menu favorite.
228-432-5005
1763 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39531
Missouri: Baxter's Lakeside Grille
Baxter's Lakeside Grille was named one of Open Table's 100 most romantic restaurants in 2019 because of the stunning views of the Lake of Ozarks, especially at sunset, when the sky turns shades of pink. Google reviewers have likewise left great notes on the sunset and lake views while also noting that the ribeye and calamari provide for an excellent meal.
573-365-2669
2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd, Lake Ozark, MO 65049
Montana: The Landing Restaurant
To get a good look at Big Sky country, you'll need big windows, and The Landing Restaurant has exactly that, offering floor to ceiling views of not one, not two, but three gorgeous mountains: Lone Mountain, Fan Mountain, and the Spanish Peaks. The food quality goes hand-in-hand with the view, with Alpine cuisine made up of local cheeses and a generous portion of chicken schnitzel that is widely praised on Google.
oneandonlyresorts.com/moonlight-basin/dining/the-landing
406-993-2323
108 Roosevelt Rd, Big Sky, MT 59716
Nebraska: The Salted Edge
This relaxing spot has received local attention for its tranquil lakeside surroundings and high culinary ambitions. While enjoying direct views of West Shores Lake, diners can partake in the cuisine of chef Joel Hassanali, who trained under Emeril Lagasse and now brings his Caribbean upbringing to the table with dishes like Calypso Jerk chicken. Google reviewers seem to especially appreciate the short ribs and brussels sprouts.
402-625-3343
110 S 243rd St, Waterloo, NE 68069
Nevada: Mizumi
This restaurant may be one of the hottest tickets in town, especially for its floating pagoda table over a koi pond. From there, and elsewhere in the dining room, it's possible to view said pond, which is part of a beautiful Japanese garden with its own waterfall. The food matches the scenery in ambiance, with strikingly tasty plates of sushi and sashimi served under the helm of chef Jeff Ramsay, who comes from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Tokyo.
wynnlasvegas.com/dining/fine-dining/mizumi
702-770-3320
3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Schilling Beer Co.
This spot was voted the 9th best brewpub for 2026 by USA Today for its quality pizzas made with seasonal ingredients and on-site brewed beers, among other popular menu items. Diners and revelers can also partake in beautiful views as they make their way through the selection of European and American beers, as tables overlook the Ammonusook River and a traditional covered bridge that straddles it.
603-444-4800
18 Mill St, Littleton, NH 03561
New Jersey: The Wharfside
Located right on the Manasquan River, with views of the water and passing boats, you can enjoy the free (and delicious) corn fritters along with the restaurant's high-quality selection of seafood. Popular menu items include the crab cakes and lobster bisque, but if you're not in the mood for fish you might also enjoy the Oklahoma onion burger. Google reviewers also seem to enjoy the fast service and fresh ingredients.
732-892-9100
101 Channel Dr, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
New Mexico: Campo at Los Poblanos
A local master of farm-to-table cuisine, this spot specializes in preparing local ingredients, such as Sonoran wheat, with inventive preparations, as with the carrot cavatelli. In 2025, the James Beard Foundation recognized the restaurant for its outstanding wine program, while chef Jonathan Perno has been a finalist and semifinalist for best chef Southwest. Enjoy this top-notch cuisine while taking in stunning views of the Sandia Mountains and the lavender fields surrounding the restaurant.
505-985-5000
4803 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM 87107
New York: The River Cafe'
Sometimes, to get the best view of Manhattan, you have to cross into Brooklyn. This is the case with The River Cafe', one of the best scenic waterfrond restaurants in the world, which has prime views of downtown Manhattan and of the Brooklyn Bridge. The menu is also no slouch. Though the restaurant's Michelin star has long since departed, the place remains on the Michelin Guide for consistently high quality food, including prix fixe menu offerings that may include Dover sole in truffle sauce and a hazelnut souffle.
718-522-5200
1 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
North Carolina: Soprana Rooftop Cucina
This Michelin Guide restaurant has been recognized for serving excellent brick oven pizza with an array of locally-sourced toppings. It was also voted best restaurant with a view by Mountain Express, a local publication. Indeed, thanks to the location on top of the Embassy Suites Hotel, the patio and dining room affords stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance.
828-333-7006
192 Haywood St 7th Floor, Asheville, NC 28801
North Dakota: The Paddle Trap
Reddit users consistently recommend this spot for its good food and views of the Missouri River. Google reviewers have also widely praised the scenery from this restaurant, including the heated igloos that are available in the winter so diners can continue to enjoy the view in the cold months. The bar food is also highly appreciated, including the spicy chicken sandwich with hot honey and the Reuben.
701-202-3421
2500 Pirates Loop SE, Mandan, ND 58554
Ohio: 17 River Grille
The wraparound porch here makes it easy for as many diners as possible to have direct views of the falls that seem to have inspired the name of the town. A local publication has named this a top restaurant with a view in the greater Cleveland area, especially for the view of those falls but also for the elevated dining and rainbow trout. Google reviewers seem to agree on both counts, with many also praising the lobster bisque.
440-893-0797
17 River St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
Oklahoma: Vast
This restaurant boasts more than 3,000 excellent Google reviews for the food and the view. Located on the 49th floor of the Devon Energy Center, views overlook much of Oklahoma City and the land beyond. Indeed, Open Table diners has voted it one of the most scenic restaurants in America. Diners have praised the charcuterie board and whipped bone marrow, while many Reddit users seem to agree that the drinks are good and worth a trip.
405-702-7262
333 W Sheridan Ave 49th Floor, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: Restaurant Beck
Headed by a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist chef, Beck has received local and national attention for its fine dining menu comprising high-end ingredients like duck confit and foie gras alongside locally foraged ingredients like spring onions and oxalis. The pork belly is especially renowned, as are the views of the archetypical Oregonian rocky shore, complete with dramatic landscapes, bald eagles, and harbor seals.
541-765-3220
2345 US-101, Depoe Bay, OR 97341
Pennsylvania: Irwin's
For a beautiful view of the sunset over Philadelphia, head to the 8th floor of the Bok Building, where you will find Irwin's, a Sicilian restaurant with sweeping views over the city. The team behind this restaurant comes from a popular spot that closed a few years ago, delighting loyalists looking to partake in more of the former restaurant's agrodolce chicken and handmade pasta –- another staple of Irwin's.
215-693-6206
800 Mifflin St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Rhode Island: The Lawn Terrace at Castle Hill Inn
Castle Hill Inn juts slightly out into the water, affording diners at The Lawn Terrace, its casual eatery, near 360-degree views of the ocean and occasional sailboat. The property is run by Relais and Chateaux, which is known for prioritizing good food and haute cuisine, and in fact, on a recent visit, the food was excellent. Expect elevated versions of typical tavern fare, like the truffle and onion burger or the lobster roll with tarragon creme fraiche.
castlehillinn.com/the-lawn-table-side-menu/#reservations
888-466-1355
590 Ocean Drive, Newport, RI 02840
South Carolina: Bowens Island Restaurant
There is no shortage of good oysters in the Charleston area, but if you want to savor them with a great view of Folly Creek and the marshes beyond, head to Bowens Island Restaurant, which has received national attention for its southern cuisine and fresh fish, including the oysters. In particular, this is the place to get the traditional Charleston feast of Lowcountry oyster roast, or the fried seafood.
843-795-2757
1870 Bowens Island Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
South Dakota: Laughing Water Restaurant at Crazy Horse Memorial
With direct views of the Crazy Horse Memorial (which is still under construction), this restaurant is known for serving good Native American foods, including tatanka (bison) stew or various fry-bread dishes. It has received national attention for this type of comfort food, while Google reviewers have widely praised it for its friendly and fast service.
crazyhorsememorial.org/laughing-water-restaurant
605-673-4681
12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: The Greenbrier Restaurant
Surrounded by views of lush vegetation in the summer and hill views in the winter, the Greenbrier Restaurant is known for steaks made from local meats that are dry-aged in house. It is no surprise, then, that it continues to garner excellent Google reviews, especially for the ribeye. To digest it, take your pick from the whiskeys or wines on the extensive drinks list.
865-412-1576
370 Newman Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
Texas: Gristmill River Restaurant and Bar
When even a simple vegetable dish can taste great, you know you've hit on a truly good restaurant. This is the case with the Gristmill River Restaurant and Bar, where steamed zucchini and green beans are worthy of mention, but which also prepares excellent baby back ribs and chicken fried steak, which is a widespread favorite among the 13,000+ Google reviewers for this place, and which can be enjoyed with direct views of the Guadeloupe River.
830-625-0684
1287 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Utah: Yuta
Yuta means "mountaintop" in the local Ute language, so it should come as no surprise that the restaurant boasts one of the best mountain views in the state. It also has a menu to match the lofty heights of its location, with a Best of Award of Excellent from Wine Spectator, and cuisine made from local culinary traditions and ingredients. The result is a menu comprised of ingredients from the on-site garden, such as the hiramasa crudo with wasabi and green tomatoes.
435-336-6420
27649 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship, UT 84017
Vermont: Philo Ridge Farm
The menu here is packed with organic ingredients grown or raised on the farm, with the chicken pot pie being a prime example. Aside from it coming highly recommended by reviewers, its main ingredients were sourced and processed on the premises, fully embodying the concept of farm-to-table. Fittingly, the view here is of the farm as well as the bucolic Vermont pastures (and fall foliage) beyond.
802-539-2163
2766 Mt Philo Rd, Charlotte, VT 05445
Virginia: 2941 Restaurant
This place has garnered abundant Google reviews from diners who love the tasting menu and the big windows through which to admire the view of the lake and surrounding vegetation. The menu changes seasonally, and the fresh herbs found in the cocktails and salads are grown on the property. Chef Bertrand Chemel has received attention for his excellent soups and wild game, as well as for an affordable vision of fine dining.
703-270-1500
2941 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA 22042
Washington: Samish Oyster Bar at Taylor Shellfish Farm
To partake in an oyster so fresh it literally just came out of the water, perhaps with a good glass of white wine, is one of the finest pleasures in life. This is what diners can experience at the Samish Oyster Bar at Taylor Shellfish Farm, which also serves excellent crab and prawns. Meanwhile, that water that shellfish just came from is visible front and center next to your table, all the way to the San Juan Islands.
taylorshellfishfarms.com/locations/samish-oyster-bar-and-shellfish-market
360-766-6002
2182 Chuckanut Dr, Bow, WA 98232
West Virginia: The Rabbit Hole
Rest your weary hiking feet at this eatery that has received national attention for excellent craft beers and elevated American tavern food. The views are of the surrounding mountains you've just walked, with elements of Harper's Ferry's history in plain sight below the terrace, including the train depot. Popular dishes include the crabless crab cakes, made with artichoke instead of crab, and the pierogies.
304-535-8818
186 High St, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425
Wisconsin: Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro
Despite the Italian-sounding name, this restaurant has received the most attention for its French fare, elevated thanks to the skill of chef Amanda Langler. The escargot and French onion soup come highly recommended, though the restaurant also does Italian and classic American cuisine. Meanwhile, large windows afford direct views over Lake Michigan.
bartolottas.com/lake-park-bistro
414-962-6300
3133 E Newberry Blvd, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Wyoming: Dornan's Pizza Pasta Company
Jackson Hole may be in a stunning location, but surprisingly, a lot of its best restaurants don't take advantage of the views. One exception is Dornan's Pizza and Pasta Company, located in nearby Moose, and serving excellent pizza under the watchful gaze of the Grand Tetons. The pizza dough is fluffy and the toppings are generous, and Google reviewers are especially fond of the pasta with bison bolognese.
307-733-2415
12170 Dornans Rd, Moose, WY 83012
Methodology
Our primary concerns are the quality and taste of the food a restaurant serves. So when we set out to find the best restaurants that also have the best views in America, our first thought was for the menus. For each state, we relied on personal experience and searched through professional publications known for trying out restaurants first hand, and chose spots that had been covered multiple times by different publications.
Of those, we looked at which restaurants had the best views as defined by a visually stunning, interesting, or bucolic appearance. We strove to include restaurants that had different types of nice views, including mountains, coasts, rivers, and forests. In states where no restaurants had been written up in professional publications, and where we did not have personal experience with the restaurant scene, we relied on Google or Reddit reviews to pick out which restaurants received the most and best comments, and checked the vast trove of imagery available on the internet to get an idea of the views.