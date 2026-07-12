Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Sailor Jerry is inspired by the history of sailors, which is especially evident in the fact that this has been considered a Navy rum in the U.S. since its official launch in the 1990s. In addition to its high proof, the recipe is also said to be based on how sailors would upgrade the flavor of their rum rations in the 1800s. The brand chooses to blend the rum in spices, because this is how most sailors did it (as opposed to aging the rum in wooden casks).

The man the brand was named after, Norman "Sailor Jerry" Collins, was a jack of all trades, though he is most known for his work in the tattooing community. As he was starting out as a tattoo artist, Collins joined the Navy in the hopes of traveling and finding adventure. Through this work, he fell in love with ships and the ocean, earning his nickname of Sailor Jerry.

Later, when Collins passed 1973, he left his tattoo work and legacy in the hands of Ed Hardy and Mike Malone, two of his protégés. The pair started Sailor Jerry as a clothing company featuring Collins' tattoo artwork, alongside Steven Grasse. When Grasse discovered a gap in the rum industry, he partnered with the William Grant & Sons distillery to create and distribute Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum.