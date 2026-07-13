The Food Brand Some Aldi Shoppers Are Avoiding

Aldi has some incredible products you can stock your pantry, fridge, and beyond — we're looking at you, "Aisle of Shame." You can count on it to sell must-have finds, but it has its occasional subpar item ... or brand. That's the case with Proper Good, specifically the Original Cheddar Mac and Cheese.

It is a ready-to-eat 10-ounce packet that advertises its homemade taste and 11 grams of protein, but Aldi customers have mixed opinions about the product and other items from the brand. A Reddit thread titled "I dug this out of the trash to tell you how bad it is," with a photo of the macaroni and cheese packet, amassed hundreds of upvotes and over 150 comments discussing the brand and some of the products it sells.

While Proper Good has a couple of items at Aldi, it's also sold elsewhere. The company offers ready-made, fully-cooked soup and pasta dishes. Customers are meant to rip off the top, heat it in the microwave, and eat it straight from the package — at least according to the video on its website. While one can always jazz it up by pouring it into a bowl or plate, many Aldi customers are not willing to trade flavor for convenience.