The Discontinued '70s McDonald's 'Beefsteak' We Hope Never Makes A Reappearance
McDonald's might be synonymous with the word "hamburger," but the franchise has definitely branched out and experimented with different kinds of food over the years. This has resulted in a whole lot of discontinued menu items that no one misses, including the infamous Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich.
Sold on a french roll, topped with onions, and served with a side of steak sauce, the Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich was marketed as part of McDonald's evening menu starting in 1979 , a dining option the chain marketed to folks looking for a heartier repast after 4 p.m. McDonald's even went all in and sold steak knives. Unfortunately, the Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich only lasted for a few years in test markets, mostly due to its high cost. The sandwich retailed for $1.29, which was quite the price hike for consumers in the 1970s and 1980s, many times more expensive than a regular hamburger, which around was $0.40. Currently, the Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich is seen as a forefather of the McRib in shape and texture, if not in flavor. Many fast food aficionados are quite hungry for another bite of the Beefsteak.
McDonald's fans yearn for Chopped Beefsteak Sandwiches
"Just came across this. I loved this sandwich! The sauce that came with it was SOOOO good and it went really well with their fries!!" a McDonald's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich devotee said in the comments of an r/80s subreddit post. It seems that — in spite of its price — this is one taste sensation that's won its fair share of fans.
Even former McDonald's employees say this is one fast food item that shouldn't be avoided. "I worked at McD's back in the day, we would sell out of these every Fri & Sat, we would make Steak,egg, grill onion, cheese and hash brown sandwiches with a steamed danish every morning. We had a blast at our place," an ex-worker remarked in the comments of a Greasy News Facebook post.
And plenty of folks just don't want the sandwich itself back. "This needs to make a comeback along with the onion nuggets!" agreed a Facebook commenter. McDonald's Onion Nuggets have their own history; they were an twist on the onion ring which also faded into obscurity soon after their introduction, and ads for the Beefsteak Sandwich often paired the two items together. Will these discontinued McDonald's items get the revival they deserve? Time will tell.