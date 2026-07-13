The Discontinued '70s McDonald's 'Beefsteak' We Hope Never Makes A Reappearance

"Just came across this. I loved this sandwich! The sauce that came with it was SOOOO good and it went really well with their fries!!" a McDonald's Chopped Beefsteak Sandwich devotee said in the comments of an r/80s subreddit post. It seems that — in spite of its price — this is one taste sensation that's won its fair share of fans.

Even former McDonald's employees say this is one fast food item that shouldn't be avoided. "I worked at McD's back in the day, we would sell out of these every Fri & Sat, we would make Steak,egg, grill onion, cheese and hash brown sandwiches with a steamed danish every morning. We had a blast at our place," an ex-worker remarked in the comments of a Greasy News Facebook post.

And plenty of folks just don't want the sandwich itself back. "This needs to make a comeback along with the onion nuggets!" agreed a Facebook commenter. McDonald's Onion Nuggets have their own history; they were an twist on the onion ring which also faded into obscurity soon after their introduction, and ads for the Beefsteak Sandwich often paired the two items together. Will these discontinued McDonald's items get the revival they deserve? Time will tell.