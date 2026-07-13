This American Burger Chain Has Some Of The Best Gluten-Free Fast Food Options
Recent years have seen a dramatic international expansion in both the availability and variety of gluten-free dining options — a development that must be gratifying for all those who eschew gluten for lifestyle or medical reasons. According to Renub Research, the worldwide gluten-free food market is projected to rise from $23.82 billion in 2025 to $43.87 billion by 2034, and the fast food industry hasn't sat this trend out, with many major chains adding gluten-free items to their regular menus. Among them, Five Guys Burgers and Fries has won particular plaudits for its gluten-free fast food options.
Per Five Guys' website, the only products sold by the franchise that contain gluten are its buns, its hots dogs (though only in Canada), Five Guys' Poutine Gravy condiment (again, only in Canada), HP sauce (only in the UK), and malt vinegar, which is an optional accompaniment for Five Guys' fries. Every sandwich on the Five Guys' menu — including the Briny Bite, which earned the top spot in our ranking of every Five Guys 'Popular Picks' burger topping combination – is available without a bun, either as a bowl or a lettuce wrap (though some have suggested the latter can be rather messy to eat).
Five Guys has emphasized that its fries are all gluten-free and that the fries are exclusively fried in peanut oil in fryers that are not used to cook any other foods. Though Five Guys has stated its employees will take extra care if a customer tells them they have a gluten allergy, the company acknowledges that there is always some risk of cross-contamination.
Customers praise Five Guys' allergy procedures
Both the gluten-free options offered and high degree of care taken by Five Guys employees have attracted praise from customers on social media. Writing on the subreddit r/glutenfree, one Reddit user spoke warmly of their experience at Five Guys, saying: "I am very sensitive to cross contamination, and it's very rare for me not to wake up with swollen glands when I risk eating out."
Part of the chain's positive reputation stems from its careful handling of orders for customers who inform staff of allergies. Redditors have praised employees for keeping ingredients separate and taking cross-contamination very seriously. One Reddit user added that if you tell Five Guys staff you are either celiac or allergic, "they call back allergy, the cooks change gloves and wipe off the grill top and the cold prep station."
Despite Five Guys' popularity with gluten-free fast food fans, the lack of gluten-free bread may be disappointing to those who prefer a more traditional burger experience. If that sounds like you, worry not — Culver's, Chick-fil-A, and Shake Shack are three fast food chains that offer gluten-free burger buns. Still, for many customers, Five Guys' careful handling procedures and wide range of gluten-free menu options more than make up for the absence of a gluten-free bun.