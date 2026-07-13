Recent years have seen a dramatic international expansion in both the availability and variety of gluten-free dining options — a development that must be gratifying for all those who eschew gluten for lifestyle or medical reasons. According to Renub Research, the worldwide gluten-free food market is projected to rise from $23.82 billion in 2025 to $43.87 billion by 2034, and the fast food industry hasn't sat this trend out, with many major chains adding gluten-free items to their regular menus. Among them, Five Guys Burgers and Fries has won particular plaudits for its gluten-free fast food options.

Per Five Guys' website, the only products sold by the franchise that contain gluten are its buns, its hots dogs (though only in Canada), Five Guys' Poutine Gravy condiment (again, only in Canada), HP sauce (only in the UK), and malt vinegar, which is an optional accompaniment for Five Guys' fries. Every sandwich on the Five Guys' menu — including the Briny Bite, which earned the top spot in our ranking of every Five Guys 'Popular Picks' burger topping combination – is available without a bun, either as a bowl or a lettuce wrap (though some have suggested the latter can be rather messy to eat).

Five Guys has emphasized that its fries are all gluten-free and that the fries are exclusively fried in peanut oil in fryers that are not used to cook any other foods. Though Five Guys has stated its employees will take extra care if a customer tells them they have a gluten allergy, the company acknowledges that there is always some risk of cross-contamination.