The KitchenAid Dish Rack Is A 'Waste Of Time And Money' — Costco Shoppers Are Opting For This One Instead

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Dish racks can take up quite a bit of space beside the sink, but their purpose is fundamental to a kitchen. Not only do they speed up dish-drying time, but they help prevent bacterial growth, making your kitchen a cleaner and safer space. If you're in the market for a new one and Costco is your go-to store for purchasing kitchen items, you'll want to skip KitchenAid's full-size dish-drying rack. The brand might be reputable for other appliances, but many Costco shoppers agree that this is a kitchen item you shouldn't waste your money on.

Luckily, the warehouse is selling another dish rack that shoppers are absolutely loving: Simplehuman's steel frame dish rack with knife block. It has minimal complaints, unlike KitchenAid's, which shoppers are bringing back to the store for a refund because it doesn't perform as it should.

At $44.99, KitchenAid promises a lot, including a large drain board intended to guide dripping water into the sink. However, many reported the drain board is "curved" and "taller in the center," causing it to leak water onto the counter instead of into the sink. It also promises a large capacity, but one shopper complained that it "did not hold plates up." Another reviewer called it a "waste of time and money." While there are a few positive reviews, overall, the product's poor design has left many shoppers no choice but to award it a single star on Costco's website.