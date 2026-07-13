The KitchenAid Dish Rack Is A 'Waste Of Time And Money' — Costco Shoppers Are Opting For This One Instead
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Dish racks can take up quite a bit of space beside the sink, but their purpose is fundamental to a kitchen. Not only do they speed up dish-drying time, but they help prevent bacterial growth, making your kitchen a cleaner and safer space. If you're in the market for a new one and Costco is your go-to store for purchasing kitchen items, you'll want to skip KitchenAid's full-size dish-drying rack. The brand might be reputable for other appliances, but many Costco shoppers agree that this is a kitchen item you shouldn't waste your money on.
Luckily, the warehouse is selling another dish rack that shoppers are absolutely loving: Simplehuman's steel frame dish rack with knife block. It has minimal complaints, unlike KitchenAid's, which shoppers are bringing back to the store for a refund because it doesn't perform as it should.
At $44.99, KitchenAid promises a lot, including a large drain board intended to guide dripping water into the sink. However, many reported the drain board is "curved" and "taller in the center," causing it to leak water onto the counter instead of into the sink. It also promises a large capacity, but one shopper complained that it "did not hold plates up." Another reviewer called it a "waste of time and money." While there are a few positive reviews, overall, the product's poor design has left many shoppers no choice but to award it a single star on Costco's website.
Simplehuman's dish rack is pricier but well worth it
If you've been eyeing the KitchenAid dish rack but are now imagining pooling dishwater all over your countertops, never fear. At $69.99, Simplehuman is certainly more expensive; however, many shoppers agree that this is a Costco kitchen item worth looking out for. It has a 360-degree rotating swivel spout for draining water on either side of your sink, an anti-residue coating, and a bamboo knife block for drying your kitchen knives.
One Costco shopper wrote, "I didn't know it was possible to love a dish rack that much!" They also noted that it has helped their family keep dishes much more organized. Another shopper mentioned that it's especially great for folks without a dishwasher, writing, "I only wash dishes by hand, never used dishwashers, so having a larger dish rack is paramount." Lots of shoppers have commented on its sturdiness, durability, and functionality, making it a much better purchase if you're searching for a new dish rack.
While one shopper noted that this dish rack is "exactly the right size for [their] small kitchen," it might not fit your needs. If this is the case and Simplehuman's dish rack is too bulky for your countertops, there are plenty of space-saving alternatives to help keep things neat. From over-the-sink drying racks, like this one from Sakugi, to wall-mounted drying racks, you're sure to find a solution that works for you and your space.