Do You Really Need A Grill Cover?

Loving something means taking good care of it — whether that's a person, a beloved piece of artwork, or yes, your grill. Grills are not something that's cheap to replace, and if you fail to maintain and clean your grill often, you could be setting yourself up for trouble once grilling season ramps up. However, one point of contention for grill owners is grill covers.

Some have said that putting a cover on your grill can cause humidity and moisture to build up underneath, increasing the risk of corrosion and rust. But for Christie Vanover, head cook and pitmaster for team Girls Can Grill, who will be appearing on the new Food Network show "Pitmasters" hosted by Andrew Zimmern, a grill cover is a must.

"I have grill covers for every single one of my grills. They are essential for prolonging the life of your grill, especially if your grill is exposed to rain or direct sunlight," she said. It'll also keep out pollen, dust, debris, and snow, which can help you expedite the grill cleaning process when you're ready to fire it up for the season.

Vanover uses her grills often during the summer, so she admits to not covering them every single time. "But if I know there is going to be bad weather or that I'm not going to be cooking for a while, the cover goes on," she said.