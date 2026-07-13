Do You Really Need A Grill Cover?
Loving something means taking good care of it — whether that's a person, a beloved piece of artwork, or yes, your grill. Grills are not something that's cheap to replace, and if you fail to maintain and clean your grill often, you could be setting yourself up for trouble once grilling season ramps up. However, one point of contention for grill owners is grill covers.
Some have said that putting a cover on your grill can cause humidity and moisture to build up underneath, increasing the risk of corrosion and rust. But for Christie Vanover, head cook and pitmaster for team Girls Can Grill, who will be appearing on the new Food Network show "Pitmasters" hosted by Andrew Zimmern, a grill cover is a must.
"I have grill covers for every single one of my grills. They are essential for prolonging the life of your grill, especially if your grill is exposed to rain or direct sunlight," she said. It'll also keep out pollen, dust, debris, and snow, which can help you expedite the grill cleaning process when you're ready to fire it up for the season.
Vanover uses her grills often during the summer, so she admits to not covering them every single time. "But if I know there is going to be bad weather or that I'm not going to be cooking for a while, the cover goes on," she said.
Important things to consider when using a grill cover
If only it were as easy as throwing a tarp over your grill and walking away, but there is a little more care you will need to use if you want to keep this outdoor appliance in good working order. For one, pitmaster Christie Vanover explained that you should never cover a hot grill. "If you have a gas grill, turn off the propane or natural gas first. If you have a pellet or electric grill, unplug it. For charcoal grills, I usually remove all of the cooled ash before covering my grills. It's part of my grill-cleaning routine," she shared. If you put a cover on a hot grill, it could, at worst, melt or cause a fire, or it could trap moisture inside and cause corrosion.
Once you uncover your grill for the season, Vanover explained that you should also keep an eye out for pests. "If it's been covered for a while, it's possible that rodents or insects may have made a cozy home underneath it. I gently remove it, shake it out and look around my grill for cobwebs," she said. She also recommended lifting the cover off the grill a couple of times when it's not in use, especially if you live somewhere humid, as this will let out moisture and stave off mildew and mold. Following these simple instructions will ensure you are ready to prepare your favorite barbecue recipes, from sweet-and-spicy shrimp to classic beef burgers.