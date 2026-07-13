The 'Magic Corner' Is The Organizer Your Awkward Kitchen Might Be Missing

Corner cabinets can be tricky. The back spaces can be inaccessible, and many pots and pans can be difficult to angle inside. The magic corner solves some of the kitchen organization mistakes and helps maximize storage in corner spaces, particularly in rows of base cabinets that form 90-degree angles. These areas are known as blind corner cabinets, and the pull-out drawer systems known as magic corners are made for these areas.

Upon opening the cabinet door and pulling the handle, a front set of baskets glide into the open as rear baskets swing forward. The two sets of baskets move at once, so that items stashed in the back are made visible without having to dig around or crouch down to see what may be relegated to the darkest corners of your kitchen. "Wizardry," described one viewer on Instagram. Beyond helping homeowners find stored items, the magic corner makes use out of every inch in cabinet space. Some systems are equipped with tiered baskets that can be adjusted, and the sturdy rigs can withstand the weight of Dutch ovens and cast iron pans.