The 'Magic Corner' Is The Organizer Your Awkward Kitchen Might Be Missing
Corner cabinets can be tricky. The back spaces can be inaccessible, and many pots and pans can be difficult to angle inside. The magic corner solves some of the kitchen organization mistakes and helps maximize storage in corner spaces, particularly in rows of base cabinets that form 90-degree angles. These areas are known as blind corner cabinets, and the pull-out drawer systems known as magic corners are made for these areas.
Upon opening the cabinet door and pulling the handle, a front set of baskets glide into the open as rear baskets swing forward. The two sets of baskets move at once, so that items stashed in the back are made visible without having to dig around or crouch down to see what may be relegated to the darkest corners of your kitchen. "Wizardry," described one viewer on Instagram. Beyond helping homeowners find stored items, the magic corner makes use out of every inch in cabinet space. Some systems are equipped with tiered baskets that can be adjusted, and the sturdy rigs can withstand the weight of Dutch ovens and cast iron pans.
Maximizing kitchen space with ease
Though a lazy Susan placed into a corner cabinet will rotate, items at the back of the circle can still be challenging to grab. Custom corner cabinets can also make use of these challenging kitchen spaces, but diagonal cabinets aren't cheap to install. The magic corner brings items completely outside of the cabinet, eliminating the need for strategically stacking items or guessing what was pushed to the back of the cupboard. "The best invention ever! We love ours!" wrote a fan on Instagram.
To install these devices, a minimum width is often required, but many of these systems can work with either right- or left-opening configurations, and you'll find a variety of organizers in different heights and shapes. Prices can range from budget wire set ups to soft-close systems that feature cushioned glides. If you're looking to maximize space and are tired of searching through cupboards and cabinets to find stored items, a magic corner can not only save time and effort but also increase your home's value.
@lifeinjeneral
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