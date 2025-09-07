At Last, A Smart Way To Make Use Of That Tricky Hidden Corner Cabinet Space (And No, It's Not A Lazy Susan)

Maximizing your kitchen's functionality is an easy way to make your day to day exponentially more convenient. A huge part of that functionality is utilizing storage space correctly, and if you are one of the many people who are a proud owner of a blind corner cabinet, we know that can be a headache. But don't worry, because there are some modern solutions to this classic problem. For centuries, people have used lazy Susans to maximize kitchen organization and serve food with ease. The turn table design works well for organizing the corners of your pantry where everything is visible — but reaching it is the most annoying part. When that same turn table is tucked into a dark corner cabinet, though, it's less convenient. That's why pull-outs are a better option for maximizing corner storage space.

While the tiered, spinning trays of a lazy Susan certainly do the trick when trying to make the most out of a blind corner cabinet, pull-outs ramp up the functionality and style a bit. Some allow you to smoothly slide out the entire interior shelving unit while others — like a half-moon lazy Susan — allow the shelf to rotate so that it can be partially outside of the cabinet and then tucked back away. The pull-out design that seems to maximize kitchen cabinet storage space the most is called a "magic corner," and is made up of two square, tiered shelving units that sit parallel in the cabinet. The front shelving unit pulls out and the whole thing can slide over, bringing the unit farthest back in the cabinet to the forefront and making the cabinet's entire contents easily accessible.