This Is What Happens When You Grill Food On Rusty Grates
The meat's been marinating, the beer's in the cooler, and the weather's looking swell. The only problem is that you've opened up the grill to find a layer of rust on the grates. Is this a cancel-the-barbecue-level problem or no big deal? Can you even grill food on rusty grates? To help us answer these questions, we've asked Christie Vanover, head cook and pitmaster for Team Girls Can Grill, who will be appearing on the new Food Network show "Pitmasters" hosted by Andrew Zimmern. Vanover's advice? "It's not that it's dangerous, but it's not a good idea."
If large, jagged, rusty flakes are falling off of your grills, these can pose an obvious hazard to your teeth and digestive tract if ingested, but a rust-covered surface is more detrimental to the quality of your food than it is to safety. Tetanus is a hazard often associated with rusty metal, though it's not actually caused by rust and, consequently, not a concern for rusty grills. Cooking on rusty grates can, however, impart an unpleasant metallic taste to your food, notes Vanover. The pitmaster also warns, "Your food is more likely to stick to rusty grill grates versus clean ones."
Vanover further puts things into perspective by saying, "You wouldn't cook food in a dirty or rusty skillet, so I don't recommend cooking food on rusty grill grates." What she does recommend is to regularly season your grill grates to help them develop flavor and protect them, especially those made from rust-prone materials like cast iron.
There are solutions for rusty grills
If you do find that your grill has moderate rust, not all hope is lost. "If your grates look a little rusty, clean them with a grill brush," Vanover says. "Then, add some oil to a paper towel, grab it with a pair of tongs and rub the paper towel over the grates. Heat the grill for a good 10 to 15 minutes so that oil coats the metal." You may need to repeat this re-seasoning process, but reviving your grill is certainly possible. When attacking rusty grates with a grill brush, just make sure that you don't use a wire one, or you may find that stray bristles make your grill more dangerous after cleaning than it was before.
If there are deep divots or severe pitting, there might be too much rust to save your grill grates. Fear not, Vanover has a solution for this, too. "If you feel like your grates are rusty beyond repair, contact your grill manufacturer and order a new set of grates. It's a lot cheaper than buying a new grill," she advises. In the meantime, her temporary solution involves turning to our old friend, a role of aluminum foil. After laying a sheet on the grill, she suggests that you "poke a few holes in the foil to create air flow and reduce steam build up" for the best results.