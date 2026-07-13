This Is What Happens When You Grill Food On Rusty Grates

The meat's been marinating, the beer's in the cooler, and the weather's looking swell. The only problem is that you've opened up the grill to find a layer of rust on the grates. Is this a cancel-the-barbecue-level problem or no big deal? Can you even grill food on rusty grates? To help us answer these questions, we've asked Christie Vanover, head cook and pitmaster for Team Girls Can Grill, who will be appearing on the new Food Network show "Pitmasters" hosted by Andrew Zimmern. Vanover's advice? "It's not that it's dangerous, but it's not a good idea."

If large, jagged, rusty flakes are falling off of your grills, these can pose an obvious hazard to your teeth and digestive tract if ingested, but a rust-covered surface is more detrimental to the quality of your food than it is to safety. Tetanus is a hazard often associated with rusty metal, though it's not actually caused by rust and, consequently, not a concern for rusty grills. Cooking on rusty grates can, however, impart an unpleasant metallic taste to your food, notes Vanover. The pitmaster also warns, "Your food is more likely to stick to rusty grill grates versus clean ones."

Vanover further puts things into perspective by saying, "You wouldn't cook food in a dirty or rusty skillet, so I don't recommend cooking food on rusty grill grates." What she does recommend is to regularly season your grill grates to help them develop flavor and protect them, especially those made from rust-prone materials like cast iron.