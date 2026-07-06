When Are Grill Grates Too Rusty To Use?

Opening your grill for the first barbecue of the season can be exciting, but depending on what you find under the lid, it can quickly become a headache. After a long winter or a wet spring, it's common for moisture and oxygen that's been trapped inside your grill to react with metal, causing rusty grill grates. In some cases, this can be easily cleaned and fixed. But if the rust is severe enough to have caused pitting — or divots that weaken the metal — or cannot be mostly removed, it may be best to replace your grates completely.

Often, rusty grill grates can be avoided with careful maintenance, regular grate cleaning, and proper off-season storage, but the weather is outside of your control. Fortunately, cooking on a lightly rusted grill isn't inherently a major problem, because iron oxide — the chemical compound of rust — isn't dangerous to ingest in small amounts. However, at best, it'll make your food taste bad and metallic, but eating too much can lead to an upset stomach and potential digestive issues.

Before you toss out the whole grill, though, give your grates a good cleaning so you can fully assess the problem. You might find it's not as bad as it first looked.