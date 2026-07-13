There's A Good Reason Eating Utensils Are Silver (It's Not Just Durability And Aesthetics)

If you've ever heard the expression "born with a silver spoon in your mouth," we usually connect it with someone who was born into privilege. In truth, it's actually rooted in health. Centuries ago, silver spoons were given as christening gifts because silver has anti-microbial, hypoallergenic, and non-toxic, making it the safest option for utensils in times before modern-day sanitation. But just what makes sterling silver flatware so special? Here's what you should know.

Folks have known about the anti-bacterial properties of silver for millennia. In ancient times, the Persians and Greeks used silver containers to store water. Hippocrates described silver's antimicrobial properties in 400 B.C., and some even have postulated that Europeans who could afford to use silver cutlery and tableware during the Middle Ages hoped to avoid the plague. However, there is, admittedly, little historical evidence of this.

Recent research has revealed that when exposed to silver, some bacteria become like "zombies." According to a 2015 article from Science, an applied silver nitrate solution destroys the bacteria from the inside, killing them. Even afterward, when living bacteria are exposed to these dead, silver-treated bacteria, they die too. While your average fork won't have that effect, it's clear that there's more to silver than meets the eye.