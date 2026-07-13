Depression-Era Potato Soup: The 'Extremely Cheap' Meal Made Of 3 Pantry Staples

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooking historic foods is a great way to understand the ingenuity behind many iconic dishes that endure to this day. Popular Depression-era recipes help modern home cooks stretch their grocery dollars while keeping meals both filling and wholesome without sacrificing taste. With a simple trio of pantry staples (potatoes, milk or broth, and onions), you're well on your way to preparing a Great Depression-style potato soup that's both hearty and comforting.

Despite the brief ingredient list, this soup is nutritious and satisfying. With spuds as the main component, you have a base that's rich in fiber, potassium, and vitamins B6 and C. The potatoes' starch helps thicken the soup, whether it's made with milk, broth, or both, and the onions add a delectable aromatic quality. You can use store-bought broth or repurpose a chicken carcass and vegetable scraps to make your own homemade version for added nutritional value.

To make this soup, you'll need about eight medium-sized potatoes and two small onions. After peeling and chopping the vegetables, you boil them together until the potatoes are tender (about 15 to 20 minutes), then mash them lightly to thicken while still retaining some texture. Finally, there's the crucial flavoring choice: stirring in milk or broth (4 cups of either), plus salt and pepper to taste, at which point you can serve it chunky-style or blend it into a smoother, silkier potage. While this is an ideal soup as-is, you can also spruce it up with other complementary ingredients you might have on hand.