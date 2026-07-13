Depression-Era Potato Soup: The 'Extremely Cheap' Meal Made Of 3 Pantry Staples
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Cooking historic foods is a great way to understand the ingenuity behind many iconic dishes that endure to this day. Popular Depression-era recipes help modern home cooks stretch their grocery dollars while keeping meals both filling and wholesome without sacrificing taste. With a simple trio of pantry staples (potatoes, milk or broth, and onions), you're well on your way to preparing a Great Depression-style potato soup that's both hearty and comforting.
Despite the brief ingredient list, this soup is nutritious and satisfying. With spuds as the main component, you have a base that's rich in fiber, potassium, and vitamins B6 and C. The potatoes' starch helps thicken the soup, whether it's made with milk, broth, or both, and the onions add a delectable aromatic quality. You can use store-bought broth or repurpose a chicken carcass and vegetable scraps to make your own homemade version for added nutritional value.
To make this soup, you'll need about eight medium-sized potatoes and two small onions. After peeling and chopping the vegetables, you boil them together until the potatoes are tender (about 15 to 20 minutes), then mash them lightly to thicken while still retaining some texture. Finally, there's the crucial flavoring choice: stirring in milk or broth (4 cups of either), plus salt and pepper to taste, at which point you can serve it chunky-style or blend it into a smoother, silkier potage. While this is an ideal soup as-is, you can also spruce it up with other complementary ingredients you might have on hand.
Dressing up a Great Depression-inspired potato soup
Potatoes are the best-selling vegetable in the United States, thanks to their accessible price point and versatility. Given the cost of groceries, this Great Depression-inspired soup helps make the most of a small handful of simple ingredients. But you can get creative with your choice of potatoes, onions, and liquids for a truly custom flavor profile. For example, using Yukon Gold in lieu of regular russets for a creamier dish. You might also try sauteing the onions to develop their flavor before boiling.
For other simple additions, try including chopped garlic along with the onions and potatoes for an even more aromatic savor. If you don't drink regular milk, swap it for an unflavored, unsweetened plant-based milk of your choosing, such as oat, hemp, or almond. A couple of pats of regular or plant-based butter will also go a long way toward adding more richness to the soup's overall taste and texture.
Beyond basic salt and pepper, perk up your Depression-era soup by adding a splash of hot sauce or chile flakes. And for a fuller-bodied flavor, try adding a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce. You can also add frozen or canned mixed vegetables to your soup for more nutritional value. Note that these should be added after the potatoes and onions are done simmering, so they don't get mushy. This delicious soup will surely stick to your ribs and inspire plenty of culinary creativity.