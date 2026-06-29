Not Onions, Not Carrots: The Best-Selling Vegetable In The US Is Cheaper And More Versatile
Fruits and vegetables play an important part in a balanced diet. While grocery prices continue to climb, consumers in the U.S. are looking for cheaper options that still provide essential nutrients, satisfying taste, and plenty of usefulness. Though you might expect aromatics or vibrant root veggies to be the top choice, neither onions nor carrots has secured this spot. Since 2017, potatoes have been the best-selling vegetable in the U.S., and with good reason.
Potatoes fall under the general category of root vegetables and are botanically characterized as tubers. Though the value of potatoes is often overlooked or outright ignored because of their carbohydrate content, these vegetables are actually quite nutritious. It's worth noting that potatoes contain more potassium than a banana, and are also rich in vitamins C and B6.
As internet memes would suggest, there's a perfect potato recipe that can satisfy whatever life brings. It's no wonder that these delightful tubers are the best-selling variety. This versatile vegetable is cheaper than many others while still remaining nutrient-dense and inspiring plenty of culinary creativity.
The many uses for potatoes
Whether baked, fried, boiled, or added to soups and stews, the humble potato is both delicious and nutritious. One of the healthiest ways to prepare a potato and keep its nutrients intact is to thoroughly scrub it and boil it, keeping the skin on. You can also cut your potatoes, toss them with avocado or extra virgin olive oil, and bake or roast them for a crave-worthy dish. Similarly, try air-frying them for a more streamlined method.
Make this best-selling vegetable the star entree of your dinner table by literally beefing up your baked potatoes. Try filling or topping them with cooked meats, beef stews, or soups. Using leftover chili or barbecued meats is also a great way to reduce food waste and turn your leftover meals into an entirely new dish.
Potatoes are also ideal for a number of different casserole recipes and baked dishes. These mouthwatering meals include potatoes au gratin, potato kugel, and even Mississippi mud potatoes, which, despite an unappealing name, are a perfect potluck side dish. Given that potatoes are on the cheaper side of produce, you can always grab a handful of tubers and get to experimenting with your favorite uses.