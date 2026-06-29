Not Onions, Not Carrots: The Best-Selling Vegetable In The US Is Cheaper And More Versatile

Fruits and vegetables play an important part in a balanced diet. While grocery prices continue to climb, consumers in the U.S. are looking for cheaper options that still provide essential nutrients, satisfying taste, and plenty of usefulness. Though you might expect aromatics or vibrant root veggies to be the top choice, neither onions nor carrots has secured this spot. Since 2017, potatoes have been the best-selling vegetable in the U.S., and with good reason.

Potatoes fall under the general category of root vegetables and are botanically characterized as tubers. Though the value of potatoes is often overlooked or outright ignored because of their carbohydrate content, these vegetables are actually quite nutritious. It's worth noting that potatoes contain more potassium than a banana, and are also rich in vitamins C and B6.

As internet memes would suggest, there's a perfect potato recipe that can satisfy whatever life brings. It's no wonder that these delightful tubers are the best-selling variety. This versatile vegetable is cheaper than many others while still remaining nutrient-dense and inspiring plenty of culinary creativity.