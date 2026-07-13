The 5 Best Types Of Wood For Irresistible Smoked Pork Belly

Grilling pork is a great way to build a rich, savory crust layered with the flavors of your favorite seasonings. Smoking takes things a step further. Beyond that delicious, caramelized bark from your spice rub or the sweet and savory glaze of a well-balanced sauce, the smoke itself becomes part of the meat, slowly penetrating and enhancing every bite, so it carries a deeper, more developed taste. In other words, smoking can elevate good pork to amazing pork, and choosing the right wood is a key part of that.

Although smoking pork belly is the optimum way to prepare meat, you never want to use wood from conifer trees such as pine or spruce for smoking meat. These types of trees contain chemical compounds that are unpleasant and potentially even toxic. Fortunately, there are plenty of other kinds of woods to avoid when smoking meat, and some are not as obvious as you may think. When it comes to pork belly, with its rich, fatty texture and subtly sweet, savory flavor, look for a balanced wood that complements the meat without being too mild or overpowering.

Alder, for instance, falls into that first camp. The richness of the pork belly can overwhelm mild offerings, leaving very little smoky flavor behind. On the other hand, mesquite will likely be too powerful, and the taste of the pork will get mired by the smoke. You don't want to lose that pork belly taste. Instead, you want to complement it and bring out its best qualities. With that in mind, there are a handful of woods that are well-suited for smoking pork belly.