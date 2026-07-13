Should You Visit A Restaurant With A B Health Inspection Grade?

On most report cards, a B grade is pretty alright. It could be better, but the majority of folks look at it as representing a respectable effort and a degree of success. When it comes to the health inspector grades that sit in the front windows of restaurants, however, public opinion can be quite different. For those, anything but an A can cause prospective diners significant concern. As it turns out, however, this may be an overreaction. To help understand exactly what these grades mean, as well as whether or not a B should give you pause, we sat down with Brian Labus, associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the UNLV School of Public Health.

"An inspection grade of B doesn't mean that you shouldn't eat there," Labus says in simple terms. "If the inspector thought there was a serious food safety issue that put diners at risk of illness, the restaurant would be closed." In truth, that B grade in the window does show up much like it would on any other report card. The goal is to have all restaurants at an A, meaning that they're keeping up with food safety best practices, but one notch lower is still far from failing. "B grades generally indicate that there [are] some issues that need to be addressed by the restaurant, but they don't pose an imminent threat to diners," Labus says. These problems could be things like failing equipment or mislabeled food, so the health inspector cannot give the restaurant full marks, but it is still considered plenty safe.