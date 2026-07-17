The Discontinued Wilton Cake Pans You Grew Up With That Are Hunted Treasure Now

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, it's likely you'll remember birthday cakes shaped like your favorite characters — from Mickey Mouse to R2D2. Back in those days Wilton, the legacy baking tool and ingredient company, had a whole host of character cake baking pans featuring contours of cartoon icons and action heroes. All you needed to do was bake a birthday cake recipe in the metallic pan and carefully remove it from the mold to reveal a playful sculpted cake in the likes of Winnie-the-Pooh or Mario. While character pans were sadly discontinued, their legacy still lives on.

Many people collected the character cake pans when they were available, especially those who worked as cake decorators. Wilton's line of cake pans are simpler nowadays, so the character pans have become somewhat of a hunted treasure. Now if you're lucky, you can find the throwback Wilton character pans in thrift shops or online. While costs can vary, discontinued pans can be found for affordable prices between $10 and $30. However, bigger molded pans, sets of pans, or popular characters could come with higher price tag. The original cake pans also included image reference inserts, so you could easily frost the molded cake to look like your favorite characters. Unopened pans or ones that still include the decorating instructions can be harder to come by and potentially more expensive.