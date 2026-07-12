The Mexican Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavor That Deserves A Turn On American Menus

Few chilly treats are more iconic than the Dairy Queen Blizzard. The magic is both in the quality ice cream itself and in the fun the chain has with different Blizzard varieties. Some of the best DQ Blizzards have included salted caramel truffle, cotton candy, cherry chip, and one for just about every major candy bar you can think of. You may think you've enjoyed a feast of diverse flavors from Dairy Queen, but once you hear about a Blizzard that's never been available in the United States, you'll be looking up airfare in no time — or at least petitioning your local DQ to bring this flavor stateside.

We're talking about the arroz con leche Blizzard, a recurring limited-time flavor in Mexico. Arroz con leche is Mexican rice pudding. Chances are you're acquainted with the dessert that's super creamy and rich but tempered with the spice of cinnamon. If you're not, just think classic rice pudding, but arguably better. With condensed milk, vanilla, and sometimes extras like citrus zest, arroz con leche tends to be thicker and more custard-like with a touch more flavor complexity.

In Mexico, Dairy Queen's arroz con leche Blizzard mixes vanilla soft-serve ice cream with actual rice pudding, cinnamon, sugar, and waffle pieces for some crunch. The results of this blend would be irresistibly rich and creamy, and refreshingly unique for American DQ customers, as Blizzards here don't often go into spice-forward flavor profiles.