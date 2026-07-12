The Mexican Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavor That Deserves A Turn On American Menus
Few chilly treats are more iconic than the Dairy Queen Blizzard. The magic is both in the quality ice cream itself and in the fun the chain has with different Blizzard varieties. Some of the best DQ Blizzards have included salted caramel truffle, cotton candy, cherry chip, and one for just about every major candy bar you can think of. You may think you've enjoyed a feast of diverse flavors from Dairy Queen, but once you hear about a Blizzard that's never been available in the United States, you'll be looking up airfare in no time — or at least petitioning your local DQ to bring this flavor stateside.
We're talking about the arroz con leche Blizzard, a recurring limited-time flavor in Mexico. Arroz con leche is Mexican rice pudding. Chances are you're acquainted with the dessert that's super creamy and rich but tempered with the spice of cinnamon. If you're not, just think classic rice pudding, but arguably better. With condensed milk, vanilla, and sometimes extras like citrus zest, arroz con leche tends to be thicker and more custard-like with a touch more flavor complexity.
In Mexico, Dairy Queen's arroz con leche Blizzard mixes vanilla soft-serve ice cream with actual rice pudding, cinnamon, sugar, and waffle pieces for some crunch. The results of this blend would be irresistibly rich and creamy, and refreshingly unique for American DQ customers, as Blizzards here don't often go into spice-forward flavor profiles.
What DQ fans say about the arroz con leche Blizzard
Dairy Queen has rolled out a menu of limited-time Blizzard flavors tied to the World Cup. American DQ fans have seen no shortage of exciting varieties, like strawberry mango mochi and Biscoff cookie. There's also a Mexican Blizzard, but sadly, it's not arroz con leche — which is, in fact, part of the current World Cup specials menu in Mexico, and the chain has even added an accompanying arroz con leche cake to their offerings there. Here in the States, the celebratory Blizzard is like a frozen Mexican hot chocolate. That does sound tasty, but American DQ enthusiasts deserve to experience the arroz con leche Blizzard, which clearly has its own devoted following in Mexico.
"Que rico de arroz con leche," comments Karely Perez Gonzale on Emiyu SanGonz's TikTok post, referring to how delicious the Blizzard is. TikToker azulamas gives the flavor a rave review, highlighting its richness, cinnamon spice, and hint of chewiness from the rice in the pudding. Over on Juank Pérez's Instagram post, user valla_luna says they're dying to try this Blizzard: "Muero por probar el de arroz con leche" — we can relate.
While there's no sign of an arroz con leche Blizzard hitting American Dairy Queens anytime soon, it's a flavor worth having on your radar if you have any upcoming Mexico travel plans. In the meantime, Dairy Queen does have secret menu Blizzards, one of which might at least scratch the pudding-meets-ice-cream itch: banana pudding.