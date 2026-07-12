The Genius '60s Tupperware Gadget That Was Ahead Of Its Time (But Nobody Uses Them Now)

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Tupperware, that thing that was in your grandmother's or mother's cabinet, is coming back in style. Retro Tupperware is a cornerstone of any "granny chic" kitchen. Over the years, this longstanding brand has cranked out more than just multicolored canisters. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one vintage kitchen gadget that resembles a girthy crochet hook, but was functionally way ahead of its time: The Tupperware orange peeler. It was simple to use, wildly effective, and didn't have any sharp edges.

TikToker @reesesresources and various eBay listings shared that Tupperware debuted its orange peeler in 1969. Its orange peeler tool came in a rainbow of different colors (red, orange, sky blue, and yellow) and was given out as a popular freebie at the Tupperware parties of yore. To use it, pierce the top-middle of the orange skin using the sharper end, then pull the tool downward to create a series of four shallow cuts around the quadrant of the orange. Then, using the flat end of the tool, loosen and free the four sections of skin from the fruit. The tool could also be used to scrape off the stringy membranous bits of any citrus fruit, including lemons and grapefruits.

So, why is this product rarely ever seen today? Over time, modern varieties of oranges (namely clementines and satsumas) have been specifically bred to become easier to peel than traditional varieties. We also have a handy hack for peeling oranges hassle-free. Ultimately, maybe the orange peeler tool simply faded as Tupperware parties did. Once a fixture of suburban American life from the 1950s through the 1970s, the events began to lose steam during the mid-80s.