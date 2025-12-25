Costco's Retro Tupperware Set Might Be The Cutest Way To Organize Your Kitchen

The sizes and shapes in the Tupperware set vary greatly, from a popcorn tin-like canister that holds 24 cups to four round low bowls that can hold just over a cup each. With 16 total containers and matching lids, the odds are that there's an item in this Tupperware set for almost anything you need to store and keep fresh. Each storage container comes with a matching lid that has a fun sunburst pattern on top, and the lids are easy to close by just pressing down in the center of the sunburst. Most of the bowls have two grip handles on the sides for easy carrying and transportation.

While, of course, you can use the Tupperware set to store dinner leftovers or portion out food after meal-prepping, the containers can also help you organize your kitchen. The tall canisters are great for storing flour, sugar, and other baking ingredients that come in flimsy paper bags, while the smaller round bowls would make perfect vessels to store nuts and keep them fresh with an airtight seal. Make sure you label the outsides with stickers or blue painter's tape and permanent marker, like a professional chef, so you know exactly what's in each storage container without having to open each one to find what you need.

For more ways to better organize your kitchen, check out the rest of our favorite kitchen organization hacks to make mealtime a breeze.