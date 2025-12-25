Costco's Retro Tupperware Set Might Be The Cutest Way To Organize Your Kitchen
Despite the Tupperware brand filing for bankruptcy in 2024, the food storage company has been a staple in American households since 1946 and is continuing to offer food storage solutions at a reasonable price. You likely have memories of classic Tupperware sets at your grandparents' or parents' houses, and the brand was so popular that it became synonymous with food storage, similar to Kleenex and tissues or Sharpie and permanent markers. Now, Costco is offering a Tupperware Heritage Collection 32-piece Food Storage Container Set on sale for $59.99 from the original price of $79.99, making it a great deal for anyone looking to increase their food storage options or even for ways to keep their kitchen well-organized.
The Tupperware set is available in two color schemes: orange, which includes hues of yellow, orange, fuchsia, and deep red; and blue, which features lime green, aqua green, and light, medium, and dark blue colors. Both colorway options create an ombre effect when grouped together, going from light to dark. The Heritage Collection set has bowls that stack and nest together, saving valuable space in your pantry or kitchen storage areas, and the lids nest neatly into one another as well. While vintage Tupperware is a popular thrift store find, not all old and vintage plastic is safe to use. The Heritage Collection food storage container set is made from BPA-free materials, and everything is dishwasher safe, taking the stress out of cleaning up by not having to hand-wash the containers.
The Tupperware collection is great for organization too
The sizes and shapes in the Tupperware set vary greatly, from a popcorn tin-like canister that holds 24 cups to four round low bowls that can hold just over a cup each. With 16 total containers and matching lids, the odds are that there's an item in this Tupperware set for almost anything you need to store and keep fresh. Each storage container comes with a matching lid that has a fun sunburst pattern on top, and the lids are easy to close by just pressing down in the center of the sunburst. Most of the bowls have two grip handles on the sides for easy carrying and transportation.
While, of course, you can use the Tupperware set to store dinner leftovers or portion out food after meal-prepping, the containers can also help you organize your kitchen. The tall canisters are great for storing flour, sugar, and other baking ingredients that come in flimsy paper bags, while the smaller round bowls would make perfect vessels to store nuts and keep them fresh with an airtight seal. Make sure you label the outsides with stickers or blue painter's tape and permanent marker, like a professional chef, so you know exactly what's in each storage container without having to open each one to find what you need.
For more ways to better organize your kitchen, check out the rest of our favorite kitchen organization hacks to make mealtime a breeze.