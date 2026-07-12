Place This Fruit Around Your Vegetable Garden And Skunks Will Stay Far Away

Ah, the skunk. It's easy to feel sorry for this creature (unless you've had the misfortune of being on the wrong end of one, in which case your sympathy will dissipate with considerably greater speed than the ensuing odor). They are cute, after all — from a distance, anyway. Unfortunately, because of the inherent hazards this stink-spraying critter poses when it wanders into an area of human habitation, it's wise to think about how best to humanely yet effectively encourage them to keep off your turf, particularly if you grow your own vegetables. Luckily, there is a simple solution to make sure skunks stay far, far away from your vegetable garden — citrus fruit.

Under different circumstances, a gardener might welcome a skunk's presence. Skunks often wander into gardens nocturnally to satiate their appetites on the larvae of insects, which could pose a threat to your garden's plants. Regrettably, skunks are prone to making a mess of your plants and vegetables as they dig for these bugs, not to mention spraying the area with their tell-tale scent. Citrus peels, however, are a safe and easy way of avoiding this.

It's ironic that an animal despised for its ability to spread an unpleasant smell should be sent packing by another scent, but that's what makes citrus peels such an effective repellent. A skunk's sense of smell is incredibly sensitive and can be overwhelmed by particularly strong odors. Skunks hate the scent of citrus because it has high acidity due to the presence of citric acid, which may be great for big batch cocktails, but which skunks find offensive. Preferably, you should use the peels of lemons or limes, which have particularly high concentrations of citric acid, but orange and grapefruit peels are also recommended.