Why Using This Style Of Bakeware Could Save You Money

When the dog days of summer roll around, even the most avid baker might feel reluctant to crank the oven up to bake a batch of cookies or their favorite fruit pie recipe. You likely know that anytime you use an oven, it releases heat into your home. And during the summer, that extra heat can make your air conditioner work even harder.

So what's an energy-conscious pastry lover supposed to do? Consider your choice of bakeware. Glass bakeware can make a surprising difference in reducing your household energy use. Because glass absorbs and hangs onto heat longer than other materials, it allows bakers to lower the oven temperature slightly while still getting the delicious results you want.

Although glass doesn't heat up as quickly as aluminum or other metals, once it reaches the desired baking temperature, it stores heat efficiently while steadily distributing it throughout the cooking process. For this science-based reason, baking experts recommend reducing your oven temperature by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit if you're using a glass dish. Because of this, the cooking time will run a bit longer — up to 10 minutes more. Many cooks appreciate that you can also easily check the status of your baked goods with glass. While it's true that a single batch of brownies won't save you much, the electricity cost savings can add up over months for people who bake on the regular.