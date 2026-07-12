The Underrated Cut Of Meat From Costco That's Perfect For Summer Smoking

A major perk of shopping at warehouse club stores is the deal you can snag on an array of meats, including cuts of beef at Costco that are superior for smoking at home. Out of all the types of smoker-ready beef that you can pick up during your next Costco shopping haul, there's one underrated option that's always worth the purchase: tri-tip.

Tri-tip is considered an underrated cut of beef because it's often priced lower than other popular cuts that you might be quicker to grab. Cut from a cow's bottom sirloin subprimal, the tri-tip is lean and can be tough if overcooked. That's part of the reason why the cut of steak is overlooked by some at the butcher — and even Costco. But take a bite and expect beefy flavor and a soft texture, and don't forget about the smoky flavor from the smoker on your back deck.

Costco customers have a lot to say about the tri-tip steak from the warehouse retailer. One Reddit thread has Costco shoppers gushing over the chain's tri-tip, while a 2025 Facebook post features shoppers comparing Costco's tri-tip to Wagyu. One commenter says they like to smoke it, slice it, and use it in a sandwich (a delicious option, if you ask us). Costco also sells marinated tri-tip that customers rave about, especially those who want to put in less work.