The Underrated Cut Of Meat From Costco That's Perfect For Summer Smoking
A major perk of shopping at warehouse club stores is the deal you can snag on an array of meats, including cuts of beef at Costco that are superior for smoking at home. Out of all the types of smoker-ready beef that you can pick up during your next Costco shopping haul, there's one underrated option that's always worth the purchase: tri-tip.
Tri-tip is considered an underrated cut of beef because it's often priced lower than other popular cuts that you might be quicker to grab. Cut from a cow's bottom sirloin subprimal, the tri-tip is lean and can be tough if overcooked. That's part of the reason why the cut of steak is overlooked by some at the butcher — and even Costco. But take a bite and expect beefy flavor and a soft texture, and don't forget about the smoky flavor from the smoker on your back deck.
Costco customers have a lot to say about the tri-tip steak from the warehouse retailer. One Reddit thread has Costco shoppers gushing over the chain's tri-tip, while a 2025 Facebook post features shoppers comparing Costco's tri-tip to Wagyu. One commenter says they like to smoke it, slice it, and use it in a sandwich (a delicious option, if you ask us). Costco also sells marinated tri-tip that customers rave about, especially those who want to put in less work.
How to smoke and serve the tri-tip steak you snagged at Costco
Tri-tip is tender, as long as you don't take it past medium, which is around 140 degrees Fahrenheit. A low-and-slow smoking method will ensure the steak obtains a robust, smoky flavor and also becomes tender and not so chewy. To make this happen, slather a dry rub on the meat, then smoke it for about two hours at 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Or, marinate the steak if you want to cook it past medium, perhaps with our tenderizing steak marinade recipe. It's also best to allow the tri-tip to rest before you cut it, like most other types of steak. Follow these other chef-approved tips for smoking restaurant-worthy tri-tip and thank us later.
When your tri-tip from Costco is smoked, rested, and sliced, you might also want some serving suggestions. Use it in place of the brisket in a brisket sandwich with tangy pickled red onions. Or, if you want to keep it on the lighter side, toss it on top of a salad with fresh leafy greens, bright and sweet tomatoes, and a homemade Parmesan-infused dressing. As a final suggestion, use any leftovers for our tasty steak tacos so it doesn't go to waste.