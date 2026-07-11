Store Your Le Creuset Pans And Lids Like This To Avoid Chips And Scratches

Buying a Le Creuset pan is a rite of passage. The brand's high-quality enameled cast iron Dutch ovens are known for their durability and can last you years on end — with the right care. To keep your Le Creuset Dutch oven and other cookware in tip-top shape, proper storage is key. Specifically, you want to avoid having the pans and lids bump into each other, potentially creating cracks, chips, and scratches, which can damage enamel coating or ruin the pan altogether. The best way to prevent this is to store your pots and pans so that they're not touching or to use a protective cloth or other materials between stacked cookware pieces.

Le Creuset's care guidance shares that storing pots and lids separately in a dry area is ideal if you have the space. Creative cabinet storage solutions, like organizers or built-in shelving, can help optimize cabinet storage space so cookware isn't cramped or touching. However, sometimes, stacking is necessary, and the brand sells felt and silicone protective storage protectors to insert between pots, pans, and lids. Buy these separately, or you can also create a soft barrier between cookware with dish towels, cheese cloths, silicone liners, or even paper plates.

Padding reduces the risk of the pots and pans rubbing, bumping, or scratching against each other or other items in the cabinets. Just put lids upright with the barrier in between the pot and lid, as the brand advises against stacking the lid upside down to prevent scratching.