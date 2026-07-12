Since 2016, the Impossible Burger (an engineered patty that looks and tastes like real meat but contains none) has been one of the flagship plant-based meat alternatives on the market. When Burger King started offering the Impossible Whopper using these patties in 2019, the vision was clear: the classic Whopper but suitable for vegetarians and vegans. However, due to factors such as unfavorable means of product testing and a lack of designated cooking surfaces, the Impossible Burger still doesn't cut the mustard for some vegans.

Burger King's Impossible Whopper patties are cooked by default on the same broilers as beef patties. This can be seen as contamination to some strict vegans. For many, the animal testing on lab rats that Impossible Foods used to approve its products for foreign markets in 2019 also disqualifies the brand from being truly vegan.

Beef contamination of Impossible Whopper patties can also have serious consequences for those with severe alpha-gal syndrome (also known as a red meat allergy), which usually develops after bites from certain ticks. At first, Impossible Whoppers may seem suitable for sufferers of the syndrome who are advised to avoid eating animal meats, but even cooking on the same surface as beef can be enough to trigger an allergic reaction in some cases.