The Popular Burger Chain That Sells Vegan French Fries

There are plenty of foods that we assume are completely plant-based, just because they are indeed so when prepared at home. But when we're eating out, especially at a fast food place, ingredients get added to the food items to improve their texture and flavor — very often, those extra ingredients are neither vegan nor disclosed on the big, fancy promo posters. The french fries at McDonald's, for example, contain beef flavoring and are therefore not suitable for vegans and vegetarians. So, when you're craving those crispy fries and want them to be totally plant-based, Burger King has your back.

In our ranking of 25 fast food fries, Burger King's french fries ranked at No. 6, so there's no question about their deliciousness. If you like the classics, order your fries with the standard ketchup or mustard, but be careful not to accidentally order honey mustard because it contains eggs. For an elevated flavor experience, barbecue and marinara sauce are also vegan. Since fries are usually ordered as a side, many vegans wish to pair them with the Impossible Whopper — the meat-free version of Burger King's famous Whopper burger. However, this burger is vegetarian by nature, not vegan. It contains cheese and mayonnaise (both of which you can remove from the order), but the restaurant's allergen information also lists eggs as an allergen in the buns used to make the Impossible Whopper.