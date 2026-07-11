Do Container Herbs Need To Be Repotted?

Having fresh herbs on hand is a great way to enhance your recipes. Potted herbs inside or near the kitchen make it easy to pinch a few sprigs whenever you need to add freshness to your dishes and bring a bit of the garden indoors. Most culinary herbs are quite forgiving, growing well in containers as long as they have plenty of sunlight, the right amount of water, and enough nutrients. However, most herb plants will eventually outgrow their containers and will need repotting.

Although different types of herbs have different growing habits and needs, repotting them will still be beneficial to all of them for various reasons. Even if you want to keep them indoors in windowsill-sized containers, your herb plants will benefit from repotting with fresh potting mix as the nutrients in the old soil get depleted over time.

Repotting when your herb plants start outgrowing their container will also let you divide the plants and create more individual plants for other containers, or to transplant them into the garden if you have an outdoor space. This is especially true if you use the herbs often, as these plants get bushier the more you cut them, as this helpful tip for bigger basil harvests shows. If your container herbs are outside, repotting will give you a chance to get rid of any weeds and grasses that may have snuck inside the pots.