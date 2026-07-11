Anthony Bourdain's Crucial Tip When You're Learning To Cut Onions

While you might know how to hold a knife like a pro, what you do with the other hand is just as important. Using a knife while your fingers are pointing to the north of the cutting board is just asking for disaster, as your thumb could easily make its way underneath the knife's path, and depending on how sharp your knife is, could very well take off a chunk of your thumb. Instead, Anthony Bourdain shows that it's imperative to rotate your hand so that your four main fingers are pointing directly towards the flat side of the knife, perpendicular to the blade. Bourdain says that your hand should be turned, "the one holding the object to be cut, at a 45 degree angle," and demonstrates this for viewers.

By turning your hand so that your fingers point toward the knife blade, you avoid the risk of cutting off a good portion of your thumb. Additionally, your fingertips should tuck in and curl under themselves like a claw so that the flat part of your fingers between your first and second knuckles is parallel with the knife's blade. Curling the tips of your fingers underneath not only makes the onion easier to hold as you cut, but it also keeps your fingertips out of the path of the knife's sharp edge. Rather than risking a serious injury, "the worst thing you can do to yourself is just shave off a little flap there," which Bourdain shares is "a hell of a lot better than a thumb injury."