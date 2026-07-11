Repurpose Empty Liquor Bottles Into Beautiful Soap Dispensers With This One Simple Item

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"I can't drink that prized liquor in my cabinet!" the budget-conscious collector guffaws. "Do you have any idea how much I paid for it?" To thee, there's good news: You can imbibe in the top-shelf bottles you've been saving for a rainy day, and you can breathe new life into them by turning them into useful soap dispensers. All it takes is the addition of a pump attachment, which s can be purchased from a variety of retailers in a wide array of different colors.

The Industrial Rewind Store Soap Dispenser Pump, for example, comes in a brushed gunmetal bronze finish. Just fill up your empty liquor bottle with hand soap and screw on the pump attachment. The inner dispenser tube can be cut to fit the unique size of your bottle using household scissors. From tall Jack Daniel's to short, bulbous Chambord, any liquor can make the move from your backbar to your sink. Don't drink? This tip also works with empty glass olive oil bottles.

The dispenser mentioned above is compatible with various liquor types and is designed for bottles with a 28/400 neck size (the equivalent of a 2-liter soda cap). For a snugger fit, or for bottles with non-traditional neck sizes, simply drill a narrow hole through the center of a cork, then insert the cork into the bottle. That soap pump tube can slide through the hole for mess-free dispensing.