Instantly Turn Old Booze Bottles Into Cozy Kitchen Lamps With One Genius Amazon Find

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One of the best things about an upcycling project is transforming something you already have into an object that's new, useful, and ideally beautiful. The downside of these projects is that if you're not particularly artistic, or don't want to fork out for craft supplies you'll only use once, they can seem a little out of reach. Sometimes a bit of smart shopping will pay off just as well as DIY skills, which is the case for this Hoide Wireless Bottle Lamp from Amazon that will turn any wine or spirit bottle into a table lamp, with no glass cutting or wiring knowledge required.

The trick to the product is its base, which is shaped like a wine stopper, making it as simple as inserting into the neck of any empty bottle. The lamp itself is a cordless LED light that's recharged by USB. It offers touch-controlled dimming that can be changed to suit the occasion or your decor. The Hoide lamp has a 4.5/5 star rating, with 77% of customers giving it a 5-star review. Many love its visual appeal and versatility, with one reviewer calling them "ridiculously cute", and another saying "I love how this lamp can be used with just about any bottle. I change the bottle out all the time!"

The most common complaint among negative reviews is the short battery life, so this lamp is perhaps more suitable for creating ambience during dinner rather than using it as your main source of light. Either way, this Amazon find provides an easy way to repurpose any wine bottles with cool, eye-catching labels that you've held onto, and can even turn a special bottle of Champagne from an anniversary into a decorative memento.