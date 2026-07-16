What Makes Clase Azul Tequila Collector-Worthy? It's Not Just The Tequila

No matter where you are in the world, when you sit down at a bar, chances are you're going to spot something white and blue sitting on the top shelf. In just 30 years, Clase Azul has distinguished itself as one of — if not the — most recognizable tequilas in the world. While some mezcal fans say you can buy better for less, its iconic reposado bottles carry within them a multi-gold medal-winning spirit. A product of eight months of aging within American whiskey casks, the reposado has an aroma and flavor that combines cooked agave and bright orange with subtle hints of warm hazelnut, chocolate, cinnamon, and vanilla. But you don't have to drink this tequila — let alone open the decanter — to appreciate its craftsmanship. Just look at it.

A tequila is much more than its looks, but few match Clase Azul's dedication to artisanship when it comes to its bottles. Each of its signature reposado decanters is formed and painted by hand. In Santa María Canchesda, Mexico, a team of predominantly female artists feather-stroke the traditionally made, ceramic decanters with the brand's signature, cobalt blue design before they're oven-baked — making each and every one unique. From start to finish, the process takes at least two weeks. The painting alone can take a few hours, but "with years of expertise and repetition of the technique, an artisan can paint a reposado decanter in approximately three to five minutes," said Sofia Solamente, Clase Azul's creative director, in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table.

Knowing that every single decanter is made and painted by hand, one could argue that a bottle of Clase Azul is worth adding to your tequila collection for the decanter alone. That's as true for its iconic reposado bottles as it is for its limited edition releases.