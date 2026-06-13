Clase Azul Mezcal: Why Some Mezcal Fans Say You Can Buy Better For Less

Tequila fans may know Clase Azul for its industry-famous ornamental reposado bottles. The distillery's towering, curvaceous, white and blue decanters have become a status symbol for cocktail bars and home bar carts alike. But, does that coveted degree of social prowess come from the steep price tag that vessel represents? Or from a truly top-shelf product? When it comes to the brand's mezcal, a standalone spirit from tequila in its own right, some fans say you can buy better for less.

A Reddit thread asked, "Clase azul mezcals any good?" to which the top comment replied, "There is far better for less money. I wouldn't waste the bar space." Elsewhere on social media, commenters on a Facebook post dedicated to Clase Azul's mezcals similarly agreed that the taste is fine, just dramatically overpriced. "Their mezcal is good. Bottles are beautiful. I would only buy it if you want the decanter to use. As you can get the same quality juice for half the price," wrote one. Another echoed, "Tastes like $40-$50ish mezcal."

The issue is the fact that a 750 milliliter bottle of Clase Azul San Luis Potosí Mezcal currently runs for $399.99. Its Durango and Guerrero mezcals aren't much less, fetching $379.99 and $396.99, respectively. Price tags like that imply exceptional craftsmanship, and according to customers, that craftsmanship is solid. It's just not solid enough to justify such a high asking cost.