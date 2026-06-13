Clase Azul Mezcal: Why Some Mezcal Fans Say You Can Buy Better For Less
Tequila fans may know Clase Azul for its industry-famous ornamental reposado bottles. The distillery's towering, curvaceous, white and blue decanters have become a status symbol for cocktail bars and home bar carts alike. But, does that coveted degree of social prowess come from the steep price tag that vessel represents? Or from a truly top-shelf product? When it comes to the brand's mezcal, a standalone spirit from tequila in its own right, some fans say you can buy better for less.
A Reddit thread asked, "Clase azul mezcals any good?" to which the top comment replied, "There is far better for less money. I wouldn't waste the bar space." Elsewhere on social media, commenters on a Facebook post dedicated to Clase Azul's mezcals similarly agreed that the taste is fine, just dramatically overpriced. "Their mezcal is good. Bottles are beautiful. I would only buy it if you want the decanter to use. As you can get the same quality juice for half the price," wrote one. Another echoed, "Tastes like $40-$50ish mezcal."
The issue is the fact that a 750 milliliter bottle of Clase Azul San Luis Potosí Mezcal currently runs for $399.99. Its Durango and Guerrero mezcals aren't much less, fetching $379.99 and $396.99, respectively. Price tags like that imply exceptional craftsmanship, and according to customers, that craftsmanship is solid. It's just not solid enough to justify such a high asking cost.
A spirit for art collectors, not mezcal drinkers
All in all, Clase Azul makes a respectable and high-quality mezcal. But this spirit is arguably more for the art collectors than the mezcal aficionados. The Durango mezcal's matte black decanter is handcrafted in painstaking detail by artisans of the Huichol culture — an art piece, to be sure, and makes a beautiful and unique gift idea for fans of traditional Mexican art. Clase Azul founder Arturo Lomeli even established a dedicated foundation, Fundación con Causa Azul, for helping Mexican artists preserve and monetize their practice. But, customers who are more in it for the actual mezcal, not the decanter, feel Clase Azul's signature bottle gimmick is too costly for the quality of the spirit inside.
Happily, there's a trove of comparable mezcals with on-par tasting profiles that are available for a fraction of the price. Clase Azul's Durango mezcal, for instance, is a full-bodied spirit made with hand-milled wild maguey Cenizo agave from Northern Mexico. Smoke, rosemary, and tejocote pulp arrive on the nose. Then, an herbaceous palate of lemon peel and charred agave gives way to a long and smoky finish. For just $59.99, La Luna mezcal is a Michoacán spirit also made from maguey agave, produced using traditional processes. Also, like Clase Azul's Guerrero mezcal, Bozal mezcal sources its agave from Guerrero to capture the same sought-after, intense, smoky terroir of the region, also for just $59.99.
To further help steer budget-conscious shoppers right, Tasting Table rounded up the nine best mezcal brands to try in 2026. From $60 bottles to $40, the bottles may not be as beautiful, but that won't matter so much once you start pouring them.