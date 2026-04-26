9 Best Mezcal Brands To Try In 2026

Mezcal didn't really gain traction in the U.S. until the mid to late '90s, starting with Del Maguey, so some could say the fandom is just us making up for lost time with recent trends. Every bottle of mezcal can taste vastly different, even those from the same distillery, which makes tasting the spirit all the more fun. With more than 200 different varieties of agave and wildly different production methods, there's so much to learn about the mezcal distilling process, one of them being that it's far more than just tequila's shadow. The agave-based spirit rewards curiosity and a slower, more intentional way of drinking, which is a refreshing change of pace.

After years of being on the other side of the bar, I've seen firsthand how deeply guests fall for mezcal, especially fellow bartenders. It's not something you toss back like a mediocre shot. You sit with it, savor it, and give it the time it deserves. To build this list, I leaned on years of tasting and research, conversations with fellow bartenders, and recent industry insights. I also looked closely at each brand's story, commitment to craft, and approach to sustainability.

Some of these brands are my tried-and-true mezcal producers, like Bozal and Derrumbes, while others are just breaking through. Once you find a mezcalero you admire, you can follow their work the same way you would a musician or artist. No one dabbles in mezcal casually — it's fueled by passion and steadfast dedication. Each of these mezcal brands is bringing something fun and exciting to the industry, whether that be a limited-edition label or an unexpected color hue.