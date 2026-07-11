The Average Lifespan Of Dish Towels, And How Often You Should Really Replace Them
This is a safe space to admit your obsession with hoarding old dish towels — those that you've had stowed under the sink for years, the ones you can't even remember where they came from, and those that are stained and a bit ratty. Depending on the material and the level of care with which you handle it, the average lifespan of a dish towel is truly only between one and three years. This may seem like no time at all, like barely even long enough to see you through a standard college degree program. Although you're right, eventually all good things must come to an end.
When it comes to cotton dish towels, their lifespan is on the shorter side (usually closer to the one-year mark) due to the material itself and how overworked cotton holds up to the wear and tear of kitchen tasks. In terms of linen dish towels, those fall towards the other end of the spectrum, remaining in good shape for three or more years. But in all scenarios, the harsher the conditions you put the towels through, the shorter the lifespan they will have. If you're only using your dish towel to dry your hands at the sink, it will likely last longer than the one that you use to soak up spills, wipe down grease, and dry clean plates all within the same night. Dish towels that are repeatedly used and abused (as they're technically designed to be), should be thrown away and replaced within that window of one to three years.
This is when it's time to (literally) throw in the towel
While your dish towel doesn't come with an expiration date the way foods do, there are certain signs to let you know it's time to say goodbye. First and foremost is a persistent musty smell that won't go away, no matter how many times you try this deep-cleaning method for stinky towels. Secondly, stay on the lookout for holes, fraying, or thinning of fabric in any areas, as this can tell you that the dish towel is nearing the end of its life. Finally, if it won't absorb liquids anymore, leaves specs of lint behind, or starts to feel rough and uncomfortable in your hands, it's probably well past time to let that dish towel go.
To ensure the longest possible lifespan of your dish towels, hang them to dry after every use in a spot where they can receive adequate airflow to help prevent the damp conditions where bacteria love to grow. Washing your towels is also key to making them last, but cleaning them too frequently, or using hot water with every wash, causes quicker deterioration. Instead, only use a small amount of detergent, and never wash them with fabric softener. Martha Stewart says to replace dish towels at least once per week to maintain a healthy cycle of usage between your collection. But if you want to err on the side of caution, change them every day, as experts say that most people don't change their kitchen towels as often as they should.