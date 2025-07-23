Most People Don't Change Their Kitchen Towels As Often As They Should

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

That folded towel is an unsung hero in your kitchen. The range of uses is nothing if not versatile; you can use a damp towel for proofing bread without plastic, for mopping up spillages, or as a protective barrier for handling hot items. Yet, the busy lifestyle of the average kitchen towel should be a blaring red flag. How often do you change yours? According to a study by the University of Mauritius, it may not be frequently enough: in their research, 49% of month-old towels showed bacterial growth, including Staphylococcus aureus and E. coli. To avoid that spine-shivering exposure, the wisest course of action is to change towels on a daily basis.

Don't leave germs to linger. By unknowingly touching a contaminated towel, you initiate a domino-like effect: The bacteria spreads between surfaces, heightening exposure and the possibility of becoming ill. Door handles, pan lids, countertops, and even phone cases — you name it. These types of germs are primarily associated with food poisoning, causing an intense bout of fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea. It's not just leftovers that can be dangerous to eat, or undercooked chicken. The sneakiest suspect might be right under your nose or slung over your oven handles.