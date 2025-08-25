How To Deep Clean Stinky Dish Towels

Picture yourself just finishing up with dinner in the kitchen. You've made a delicious meal, and now you're tidying up. You grab a dish towel to wipe the counter. The material feels damp and a little slimy. Once you lift the cloth, that sour, nasty smell immediately hits your nose and you're convinced the dish towel is dirtier than the counter you were trying to clean. All home cooks know that dish towels can get really dirty, really fast. So how do you stop that funk? It's easier than you think as long as you have hot water, vinegar, and baking soda.

To reduce the amount of bacteria on a dish towel, you should always wash it in hot water. The water should reach at least 60 degrees Celsius. At that temperature, bacteria reaches high-level disinfection, according to the journal Infection Ecology and Epidemiology, which is pretty clean. If you tumble dry at 70 degrees Celsius after washing, it kills even more bacteria, giving you almost bacteria-free towels.

If you use detergents and fabric softener, those can cling to the fibers even after cleaning. Some grease and odor may resist heat and washing. If the towel becomes damp again, bacteria and smells can build up, trapped by the residue of commercial cleaners. To battle that, wash dish towels with a half cup of vinegar instead of detergent. Vinegar has antibacterial properties that increase with heat, so this method offers an added line of defense.