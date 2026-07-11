The 1/3 Rule Takes The Guesswork Out Of Kitchen Cabinet Hardware

If you're not careful, the kitchen can be a dangerous place. That's why, as any chef will tell you, there are plenty of kitchen safety rules everyone should follow. But as it turns out, there are some design rules that can make this space better too, particularly when it comes to the visual flow and functionality of the space. One such principle is the one-third rule, which determines the proportion of your cabinet door and drawer pulls to the size of your cabinetry.

According to the one-third rule, cabinet pulls look best when they measure out to equal either ⅓ the height of your door or ⅓ the width of your drawer. The end result is a clean and polished look that draws your eye vertically to your cabinet doors and horizontally to your drawers. Along with creating a striking aesthetic balance, intentional fixture placement also enhances functionality, making it more seamless and streamlined to move around your kitchen. Using this rule ensures handle placement is consistent enough to become second-natureas you work, and requires you to choose a longer pull that can be easier to grip and more ergonomic for your wrist.

Best of all, using the one-third rule is incredibly simple. For your drawers, measure the width and divide by three. For your cabinets, measure the length of the door and once again, divide by three. The resulting numbers are the length of the pull you'll need for each drawer or cabinet door.