A Nostalgic Summer Watermelon Drink With An Adult Twist — Just Add Vodka

If you ever cut a hole in a watermelon and filled the entire melon with vodka as a college student, this refreshing, adult version is right up your alley. It's time to graduate from alcohol-spiked fruit and boozy jello shots to a grown-up summer slushie made from frozen watermelon and vodka. Out of all the best watermelon cocktail recipes for summer sipping, this simple blended and boozy beverage might be the most refreshing yet.

Making a watermelon vodka slush drink is actually fairly straightforward, but it does require a decent amount of time to freeze. There are two ways to approach this frosty summertime beverage. You could cut up a ripe watermelon into chunks, spread those chunks on a baking tray and place them in the freezer until frozen, then blend those frozen watermelon chunks with vodka until you've achieved your desired slush consistency. Using vodka that's been chilled in the freezer helps keep the drink colder. If you like your frozen drinks a little more diluted, you could use fresh watermelon chunks combined with a cup of ice instead of the frozen watermelon chunks. Or, if you're out of time or patience, you could use store-bought fresh watermelon juice and combine that with ice and vodka instead.

Some recipes call for additional sugar, but if you use a watermelon in peak summertime season, the melon is likely sweet enough. But if you do prefer a sweeter drink, a tablespoon or two of sugar or honey wouldn't hurt. You could also swap half of the amount of vodka for Prosecco or another sweeter sparkling wine.